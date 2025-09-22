Travis Kelce slammed with $14,491 NFL fine for obscene gesture during Chiefs vs Eagles matchup | Watch video

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end has landed in trouble after a controversial moment during a recent NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The league fined Kelce $14,491 for an “obscene gesture” made during the Chiefs’ matchup against the Eagles, sparking widespread debates.

What happened in the Chiefs vs Eagles game? On Sunday, September 14, 2025, the Chiefs faced the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. During the game, Kelce, 35, made a 23-yard reception that energized the home crowd. However, as he ran down the Philadelphia sideline, he directed a gesture toward his groin, which the NFL deemed inappropriate. The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral across social media platforms, drawing both criticism and support from fans.

Watch the video

Details about the fine The NFL responded by fining Kelce $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct, as reported by NBC Sports. Kelce has the option to appeal the fine through the league’s official process, though it’s unclear if he will pursue this route.

Additional fines in the game Travis Kelce wasn’t the only player penalized for conduct during the Chiefs-Eagles clash. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was hit with a heftier fine of $46,371 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Barkley’s infraction occurred when he appeared to intentionally lower his helmet before colliding with Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner.

Kansas Chiefs’ struggles continue The Chiefs fell to the Eagles 20-17, marking their second loss of the 2025 season. The defeat came on the heels of another loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, highlighting early-season challenges for the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs have their upcoming NFL game against the New York Giants on Sunday, 21st September at 8:20 PM ET (Monday, 5:50 AM IST)

Travis Kelce's reaction on the team's current form Kelce addressed the team’s struggles on the September 10 episode of his New Heights podcast, co-hosted with his brother, Jason Kelce.