Chicago Bears grant Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek trade; major defensive move looms

The Chicago Bears are signalling a potential overhaul on defense as they gear up for the 2026 offseason. In a surprising development, the team has granted veteran linebacker Tremaine Edmunds permission to explore trade options.

Details about the move by the Chicago Bears According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, "The Bears have granted permission for LB Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade. He is under contract for the '26 season at $15M."

This move highlights the Chicago Bears' focus on roster flexibility and salary cap management under general manager Ryan Poles. With franchise quarterback Caleb Williams approaching a massive second contract, shedding high-cost veterans like Tremaine Edmunds makes strategic sense.

Tremaine Edmunds' performance for the Chicago Bears Tremaine Edmunds joined the Chicago Bears in 2023 on a four-year deal worth up to $72 million after being a first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He quickly became a key part of their defense, forming a strong partnership with TJ Edwards and consistently delivering over 100 tackles per season.

In the 2025 campaign, Edmunds started strong, earning Pro Bowl consideration through the first 10 games. He posted multiple double-digit tackle performances and notched four interceptions, showcasing his range and coverage skills.

A groin injury sidelined him for four games mid-season, and while he returned healthy, his production dipped slightly. Still, he led the Bears' defense with 112 total tackles (61 solo), added one sack, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, and nine passes defended.

Despite the injury setback, Edmunds remained a fiery leader and key contributor to Chicago's surprising NFC North title and Divisional Round playoff appearance.

Salary cap implications Tremaine Edmunds is owed $17 million in the final year of his contract, with a cap hit exceeding $17.4 million. Trading or releasing him before March 15 would save the Bears approximately $15 million in cap space, a crucial boost as they navigate upcoming financial pressures.

Granting trade permission doesn't guarantee a deal, but it strongly suggests Edmunds isn't in long-term plans. At just 27 (turning 28 in 2026), the two-time Pro Bowler offers size, athleticism, run-stopping ability, and pass coverage prowess. Teams needing linebacker help could view him as a valuable addition.