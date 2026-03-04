Trent McDuffie trade: Chiefs send All-Pro cornerback to Rams for four draft picks nfl

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded standout cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, marking one of the biggest defensive moves ahead of the 2026 NFL season. The deal sends the two-time All-Pro to his home state in exchange for a valuable package of draft picks.

The Los Angeles Rams land elite cornerback The Los Angeles Rams receive Trent McDuffie, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract after Kansas City exercised his fifth-year option. The Rams are likely planning to sign him to a long-term extension soon, giving their secondary a massive upgrade. McDuffie’s 2026 salary sits at $13.6 million fully guaranteed, but a new deal could lock him in as a cornerstone for years.

Rams general manager Les Snead had openly discussed targeting top talent this offseason. “After doing an ‘after-action review,’ the goal is to start figuring out, is there an All-Pro that you could add?” he said Tuesday. With multiple cornerbacks set to hit free agency, McDuffie fills a critical need perfectly.

The Kansas City Chiefs haul draft capital in return The Kansas City Chiefs get the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, plus a 2026 fifth-rounder, a 2026 sixth-rounder, and a 2027 third-round selection. The picks provide flexibility as the Chiefs manage cap space and upcoming free agency decisions for several key players from their 2022 draft class.

Trent McDuffie's form Trent McDuffie, selected 21st overall in 2022, became a defensive pillar during Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl runs. Versatile enough to play nickel or outside, he delivered lockdown coverage and occasional pressure.

In 2025, he posted one interception, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one sack. His peak came in 2024 with career highs of two interceptions, 13 pass breakups, 59 tackles, four quarterback hits, and one forced fumble.

Postseason play showcased his clutch ability with 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery across 10 games.

Homecoming for Southern California native The move feels personal for Trent McDuffie, a Southern California product who attended St John Bosco High School and played college ball under current Rams assistant Jimmy Lake at Washington. Last August, he hinted at his dream scenario.