Trevon Diggs sidelined for Dallas Cowboys’ NFL Week 7 matchup against Washington Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Washington Commanders in their NFL Week 7 NFC East rivalry game without star cornerback Trevon Diggs. He has been ruled out due to a concussion sustained in a home accident. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared the news on Friday (October 17), highlighting a significant setback for an already struggling Cowboys defense ahead of their Sunday matchup on October 19.

Trevon Diggs injury update Trevon Diggs reported concussion symptoms following an incident at his home the previous night, on Friday morning.

“Trevon Diggs came in this morning with some concussion symptoms after having an accident at his home,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer stated.

“He has been checked out by our doctors, and he is in the protocol and will miss the game.”

While details about the accident remain undisclosed, Schottenheimer added, “We are gathering information. I just got that information walking over from our doctors … but it happened last night.”

Trevon Diggs' form Trevon Diggs, a 2021 First Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, has tallied 18 combined tackles this season but has yet to record an interception or pass defended. His absence marks his third missed game of 2025, further straining the Dallas Cowboys' defensive backfield.

Impact on the Dallas Cowboys' roster With Trevon Diggs out, the Cowboys will turn to All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, recent trade acquisition Kaiir Elam, Trikweze Bridges, and nickel corner Reddy Steward to anchor the secondary.

Robert Rochell is also eligible for a practice squad elevation. Meanwhile, Caelen Carson, sidelined by a knee injury, has been a full participant in practice and could be activated from injured reserve, filling a roster spot opened by the recent waiving and practice squad re-signing of wide receiver Jalen Cropper.

The Dallas Cowboys' defense, already ranked last in the NFL for total yards (411.7 per game) and pass defense (269.5 yards per game), faces a tough test against the Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, the Commanders will miss All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin.