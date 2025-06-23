Trevor Zegras Trade news: Philadelphia Flyers acquire Anaheim Ducks center in exchange for forward Ryan Poehling

Trevor Zegras has been acquired by the Philadelphia Flyers from the Anaheim Ducks in a blockbuster deal, confirmed General Manager Daniel Briere. With the trade, the Flyers have bolstered their roster.

In return for the Anaheim center, the Flyers have exchanged their forward Ryan Poehling, the 2025 45th overall pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick to Anaheim.

Philadelphia Flyers on social media “We have acquired forward Trevor Zegras in exchange for forward Ryan Poehling, the 45th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 2026 4th-round pick,” the Flyers declared on their social media handle.

Trevor Zegras’ NHL career Trevor Zegras is a proven NHL talent. He was selected ninth overall by Anaheim in 2019. The 24-year-old is 6-foot, 185-pound center. He has amassed 67 goals, 119 assists, and 186 points in 268 games, so far. His performance earned him a spot on the 2022 NHL All-Rookie Team, with consecutive 60+ point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

“Zegras is a game-changer with the puck,” Flyers GM Briere Lavished praised.

Zegras' 2022-23 campaign During the 2022-23 campaign, Zegras led the Ducks with 65 points, including 23 goals, three game-winning goals, and multiple overtime tallies.

Recent performance In the 2024-25 season, Zegras registered 12 goals and 32 points in 57 games. Even though he suffered from injuries, the NHL star player still posted a respectable 0.56 points-per-game average. He ranked fifth on the Ducks in points per game.

International performance Zegras has played for Team USA, most notably at the 2021 World Junior Championships, where he was named MVP. He scored seven goals and 18 points in seven games during that time and secured gold. In 2024, he contributed a goal and an assist in eight games at the World Championships.

Pre-NHL success Before the NHL, Zegras registered a dominating performance at Boston University in 2019-20. He posted 36 points (11 goals, 25 assists) in 33 games.

He was also brilliant with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls in 2020-21, accumulating 10 goals and 21 points in 17 games, plus three points in three playoff contests.

Flyers’ draft outlook Post-trade, the Flyers retain a strong 2025 draft:

Round 1: 6, 22, 31

Round 2: 36, 40, 48

Round 3: 68

Round 5: 132, 157