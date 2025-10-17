Trey Hendrickson injury update: Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end expected to be out against Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals face a tough challenge in their Thursday Night Football clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is expected to miss the game due to a hip injury. This development leaves a significant gap in Cincinnati’s pass rush as they take on their AFC North rivals.

Trey Hendrickson’s injury and impact Trey Hendrickson, a key player on the Bengals’ defensive line, suffered a hip injury during the second half of Cincinnati’s 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.

The injury, initially reported as a back issue, forced him out of the game and kept him from practicing all week leading up to the Steelers matchup.

Despite being listed as questionable, the short turnaround for Thursday’s game made it unlikely for the All-Pro to suit up.

Trey Hendrickson’s performance The 30-year-old edge rusher has been a significant part of the Cincinnati Bengals since joining in 2021. This season, he leads the team with four sacks, eight quarterback hits, 15 tackles, and a forced fumble through six games. His back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024 highlight his value, making his absence a critical blow to a Bengals defense already struggling, ranked 30th in the NFL, allowing 27.2 points per game.

Defensive line adjustments While Trey Hendrickson’s absence stings, the Cincinnati Bengals will see a silver lining with the return of rookie edge rusher Shemar Stewart. Sidelined since Week 2 with an ankle injury, the first-round pick is poised to make his comeback. Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden expressed optimism earlier this week, saying, “I expected Stewart to receive significant playing time against the AFC North leaders.” However, Stewart, who has yet to record a sack in limited action, faces a tall order filling Hendrickson’s shoes against a potent Steelers offense.

Cincinnati may lean on creative schemes, like increased linebacker blitzes from players like Logan Wilson, to generate pressure. This approach, though, risks exposing their secondary to Pittsburgh’s running back Najee Harris and a passing attack led by either Russell Wilson or a rookie quarterback.