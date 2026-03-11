Trey Hendrickson trade: Baltimore Ravens land pass rusher on 4-year, $112 million deal; check details

The Baltimore Ravens addressed their pass rush needs, agreeing to terms with star defensive end Trey Hendrickson on a four-year, $112 million contract. The deal, which can reach up to $120 million with incentives, includes $60 million fully guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

This move comes less than 24 hours after the Ravens backed out of a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Notably, medical concerns surfaced during Crosby's physical, related to his January knee surgery for a torn meniscus. Trades require players to pass physicals and become official at the new league year's start.

Baltimore Ravens pass rush needs and Trey Hendrickson's form Baltimore Ravens' pass rush struggled last season with just 30 sacks, one of the lowest totals in franchise history. Trey Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2024 All-Pro, provides an immediate upgrade. The 31-year-old led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 but played only seven games in 2025 due to a core muscle injury, finishing with four sacks before landing on injured reserve.

Since joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, Trey Hendrickson has been a dominant force. He ranks second in overall pressure rate (13.2%) and has tallied 61 sacks over that span, fourth-most in the league. Across nine NFL seasons, including his early years with the New Orleans Saints, he boasts 81 career sacks.

Baltimore Ravens' strategy The Baltimore Ravens' pivot keeps Trey Hendrickson in the AFC North, where he will face his former team twice yearly. Multiple contenders pursued him, including the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles. Notably, Tampa Bay pushed for a short-term deal, but Hendrickson sought a long-term pact with a contender.

Incentives in the new contract reward production, with an extra $500,000 per season for hitting sack thresholds starting at eight, then rising to 10, 12, and 14.

Trey Hendrickson's arrival bolsters a Baltimore Ravens defense already featuring standout talents. His relentless motor and proven sack ability should elevate Baltimore's edge-rushing unit, helping pressure quarterbacks in a tough division. The signing signals the team's commitment to contending immediately.