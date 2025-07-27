Treylon Burks injury: Tennessee Titans wide receiver sustains fractured collarbone during practice; check details

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans’ wide receiver suffered a fractured collarbone during practice on Saturday (July 26). This injury comes after the team’s announcement that quarterback Will Levis will miss the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, further complicating the Titans’ preparations for the upcoming season.

Injury details and circumstances Treylon Burks sustained the injury while making a diving catch on the sidelines during an open practice at Nissan Stadium. Notably, the injury occurred as Burks chased a deep pass from rookie quarterback Cameron Ward. The fourth-year wide receiver made a spectacular one-handed catch but landed heavily on his shoulder, causing the fracture.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan issued a statement post-practice, saying, “Treylon Burks is being evaluated right now for a shoulder injury and we’ll have an update on his status at the appropriate time.”

Injury concerns for Treylon Burks This injury marks another setback for Burks, who missed the final 12 games of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL in practice before a Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Despite his determination to return stronger, this new injury will sideline him for the foreseeable future.

Treylon Burks’ career and current form Selected 18th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Burks was expected to be a cornerstone of the Titans’ passing game. However, injuries have limited his impact.

In three seasons, he has registered 53 receptions for 699 yards and one touchdown across 27 games. His 2024 season was cut short by the ACL injury, which also restricted his participation in offseason activities like OTAs and minicamp.

Burks arrived at training camp in a good physical condition, earning praise from new general manager Mike Borgonzi.

Reflecting on his journey, Burks said after the first day of camp, “The last three years, my injuries limited me from being who I really am. I feel like I’m in a good place, man. God has brought me from the lowest to the highest and the highest to the lowest. I’m blessed for that.” Unfortunately, this latest injury will delay his opportunity to showcase his full potential.

Titans’ wide receiver depth chart The Tennessee Titans have strengthened their receiving corps this offseason to support No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward. They signed six free agent wide receivers, including Matt Landers and former Raiders receiver Ramel Keyton, who joined the team following Burks’ injury.The Titans also drafted Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor and Florida’s Chimere Dike in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, along with signing undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo, Ward’s former Miami teammate.

Here is the current Titans wide receiver roster Calvin Ridley

Van Jefferson

Tyler Lockett

Treylon Burks

Elic Ayomanor

Chimere Dike

Xavier Restrepo

Bryce Oliver

Mason Kinsey

Jha’Quan Jackson

James Proche II

Matt Landers

TJ Sheffield

Ramel Keyton

With Treylon Burks sidelined, the Titans will depend on their revamped receiving group to fill the gap.