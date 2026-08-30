Trinbago Knight Riders retire Dwayne Bravos iconic 47 number jersey

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], August 30 (ANI): Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have announced that the franchise will retire Dwayne Bravo's iconic No. 47 jersey, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the team, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and cricket in Trinidad & Tobago.

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The decision makes Bravo the first player in CPL history to have his jersey number retired, a fitting honour for a player whose name has become synonymous with the tournament and with the Trinbago Knight Riders, according to a release.

Bravo is the most decorated player in CPL history, having won five CPL titles as a player and added a sixth championship as TKR Head Coach. Across his illustrious CPL playing career, Bravo featured in 107 matches and claimed 129 wickets, finishing as the tournament's all-time leading wicket-taker.

He was a central figure in TKR's championship-winning campaigns and played a defining role in establishing the franchise as CPL's most successful team.

Bravo retired from playing cricket in 2024, bringing the curtain down on an exceptional playing career that had seen him become one of the most influential all-rounders in T20 cricket. He subsequently took on the role of Head Coach of his beloved Trinbago Knight Riders, continuing his association with the franchise from the dugout.

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Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of the Knight Riders group, said: "Dwayne Bravo's contribution to the Knight Riders and to the CPL is impossible to measure. Retiring No. 47 is our way of ensuring that his legacy will forever be a part of this franchise. There could be no more fitting player to become the first in CPL history to receive this honour."

The No. 47 jersey will now stand as a permanent symbol of Bravo's remarkable journey with the Knight Riders, from champion player to champion coach, and ultimately, an enduring part of the franchise's history. (ANI)