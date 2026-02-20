What is Trionda? Key things to know about FIFA World Cup 2026's official match ball; what's its speciality?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just months away, and all eyes are on Trionda, the official match ball set to roll across pitches in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Unveiled in October 2025, this ball embodies the historic three-nation hosting and brings fresh tech to the game's biggest stage. Here's everything fans need to know about Trionda ahead of the June kickoff.

Inspiration behind the name Trionda Trionda combines "tri" (three) with "onda" (Spanish for wave), translating to "three waves." It honours the first-ever World Cup co-hosted by three countries, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The design nods to the energetic "la ola" (Mexican wave) that unites crowds in stadiums across the Americas, symbolizing shared excitement and momentum.

Vibrant tricolour look reflecting the hosts The ball shines in red, green, and blue tones, directly referencing the flags of the host nations, red maple leaf Canada, green eagle for Mexico, and a blue star for the United States. Fluid, wave-shaped panels embossed on the ball flow across the surface and meet in a central triangle, visually capturing the unity of the three countries. This bold, eye-catching graphic makes Trionda stand out instantly on the field and in stores.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in India: Union Sports Minister attends event

Breakthrough four-panel design Trionda features just four textured panels, the fewest in World Cup history. This seamless, thermally bonded construction cuts aerodynamic drag, improves flight stability, and creates more predictable trajectories for shots, passes, and crosses. Strategic debossing and fine surface texturing enhance grip, touch, and control, while keeping water uptake low for steady performance in humid summers or cooler evenings.

Connected ball technology with motion sensors Trionda introduces connected ball technology featuring embedded motion sensors that send precise, real-time data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). This innovation will enhance decision-making, particularly for offside incidents, by delivering accurate positional and timing information. The system is expected to help officials review tight calls faster and with greater confidence, reducing controversy and improving fairness in crucial moments.

Tailored testing for North American conditions Adidas put Trionda through extensive trials in host cities, marking the first time a World Cup ball was specifically tested for local climates. It holds FIFA Quality Pro certification, meeting top standards for weight, bounce, shape retention, and roundness. Players get reliable precision in every phase of play, from build-up to aerial battles.