‘Tu match khatam karke aa’: Deepti Sharma’s words to Jemimah Rodrigues in a moment of doubt | Watch viral BTS

It wasn’t just a win — it was a moment of belief, exhaustion, and raw emotion.On a night when India scripted history with the highest-ever run chase in Women’s ODI World Cup history, Jemimah Rodrigues’s unbeaten 127-run masterclass became more than a cricketing feat — it became a story of friendship, faith, and resilience.

A record chase — and a quiet moment of doubt Chasing a daunting 339 against Australia in the semifinal, India’s chances looked slim until Jemimah took charge. She stitched crucial partnerships — first a defining stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and then a 38-run partnership with Deepti Sharma that steadied the innings when fatigue began to creep in.

But amid the roaring crowd and rising run rate, there was a quiet moment when Jemimah almost gave up.

“When I was batting on 85, I was really tired,” she said in the dressing room after the win. “I told Deepti, ‘You know Deepu, please keep talking to me, I can’t do this.’ From that moment, every single ball, she kept cheering and encouraging me. She even sacrificed her wicket for my one run. Before walking back, she said, ‘Koi na, tu match khatam kar ke aa (No worries, you finish the match).’”

‘We changed that today’ Jemimah credited her teammates for lifting her through the pressure moments — from Richa Ghosh’s quick cameo to Amanjot Kaur’s steadying knock.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without partnerships. In the past, it has always happened that one of us loses our wicket and we go on to lose the match. But today, this Indian team changed that,” she said, her voice breaking mid-sentence.

Tears of triumph As the final run was scored, Jemimah sank to her knees — overcome by relief and emotion. Moments later, a clip of her joining her hands, saying “thank you,” and breaking down went viral across social media.

In another touching moment, she walked to the stands, where she embraced her family in tears — a raw, unfiltered celebration of years of effort paying off.

