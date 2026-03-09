Tua Tagovailoa release: Miami Dolphins take record $99 million dead cap hit in bold roster reset

The Miami Dolphins have made a stunning move, announcing they will release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after the new league year begins. Notably, this decision saddles the team with an NFL-record $99 million in dead money against the salary cap, marking one of the costliest quarterback departures in league history.

The release, designated as post-June 1, will allow the Miami Dolphins to spread the financial burden over two seasons. This move will result in approximately $67.4 million hitting the cap in 2026, with the remainder carried into 2027. The release comes after failed attempts to trade Tua Tagovailoa, whose massive contract extension proved too burdensome for potential suitors.

End of an era for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami Dolphins Drafted fifth overall in 2020, Tua Tagovailoa spent six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, flashing elite production at times but struggling with consistency and injuries. In the previous season, he was benched for the final three games after throwing 20 touchdowns against a career-worst 15 interceptions in 14 starts. The performance raised questions about his long-term fit under the new regime.

Despite occasional bright spots, including high-volume passing games, the team never achieved playoff success with him at the helm. The decision reflects a shift toward rebuilding under new leadership.

GM Jon-Eric Sullivan signals new direction New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan addressed the move directly in the team's official statement.

"As we move forward, we will be focused on infusing competition across the roster and establishing a strong foundation for this team as we work towards building a sustained winner," Sullivan said.

The quote highlights Miami's intent to prioritize fresh competition at quarterback and beyond. With Tagovailoa's departure, the Dolphins now turn their attention to free agency and the draft to find their next signal-caller.

Financial fallout and future implications

The record dead cap hit stems from Tua Tagovailoa's fully guaranteed money and accelerated bonuses. While painful in the short term, the post-June 1 designation provides some relief compared to an immediate full charge. It clears the path for the Miami Dolphins to reshape the roster aggressively.

Fans will watch closely as the Dolphins navigate free agency and the upcoming draft. The team aims to build around remaining talents like wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back De’Von Achane, but quarterback stability remains the top priority.

This bold reset could define Miami's trajectory for years. While the immediate cap pain is undeniable, the Dolphins hope it paves the way for long-term success in a competitive AFC East.

