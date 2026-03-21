Tumakuru to host ITF Womens World Tennis Tour W35 tournament in May

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21 (ANI): In a significant boost to Karnataka's growing tennis stature, Tumakuru is set to host its first-ever ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W35 tournament from 4th-10th May 2026 at the Tumkur District Tennis Stadium, Tumkur University Campus.

According to a release, the upcoming W35 will be the second international event in Tumakuru's history and the first ever ITF Women's tournament, ending a gap of over two decades.

The USD 30,000 event is part of the global ITF Women's circuit, offering a crucial pathway for players to earn professional ranking points and progress towards the WTA Tour, attracting a strong field of emerging international players and top Indian professionals competing across a 32-player singles main draw and qualifying rounds, the release said.

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Following a successful run of international tournaments in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, the event strengthens Karnataka's presence on the global tennis calendar and reflects efforts to take the sport beyond established centres.

Karnataka Home Minister and District Incharge Minister G Parameshwara commented, "It is a proud moment for Tumakuru to host an international event of this scale after more than two decades. As a district with a strong sporting culture, this tournament reflects the progress in infrastructure and our continued commitment to promoting global sporting events while creating opportunities for youth across the region. I'm sure our District Administration, headed by DC Will host this in a befitting manner. I thank KSLTA for this opportunity in Tumakuru."

The tournament marks a historic moment for Tumakuru, which last hosted an international tennis event in 2003 -the ATP Challenger (Tumkur Open).

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The event featured players such as Rohan Bopanna and Prakash Amritraj, while Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber claimed the title.

Among the field was Marcos Baghdatis, who reached the semi-finals and later rose to a career high World No. 8, finishing runner-up in the 2006 Australian Open. The tournament remains the only International Tennis event to have been held in the city.

Speaking on the development, Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister and Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Sr vice president Priyank Kharge said, "Hosting an international women's tennis tournament in Tumakuru reflects our vision of expanding world-class sporting opportunities beyond major centres. It is encouraging to see districts like Tumakuru emerge as new sporting hubs, supported by strong infrastructure and grassroots development. This initiative will not only strengthen Karnataka's presence on the global tennis map but also inspire young talent across the state to pursue the sport at a competitive level. I thank Dr Parameshwara for once again establishing Tumakuru on the Global Tennis map."

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Despite the long gap, Tumakuru has maintained a strong tennis infrastructure at the university and district levels. The return of an international event marks both a revival and a step forward for the city's place in India's tennis ecosystem.

Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Tumakuru Subha Kalyan said, "Hosting the ITF W35 tournament is a proud milestone for our district. We are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure seamless execution, high-quality infrastructure and a safe, well-organised event. This tournament will not only enhance Tumakuru's visibility on the international sporting map but also create meaningful opportunities for local youth and strengthen grassroots sports development."

With top players from India and abroad expected to compete, the ITF W35 Tumakuru promises a week of high-quality tennis, marking a new chapter in the city's sporting journey and further strengthening Karnataka's status as a key hub for the sport in India. (ANI)