Tushar Deshpande, Chinmay Sutar star as MSC Maratha Royals defend T20 Mumbai League title

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Defending champions MSC Maratha Royals successfully retained their Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League title, edging past ARCS Andheri by eight runs in a thrilling final at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Powered by Chinmay Sutar's gritty half-century and a disciplined bowling display spearheaded by Tushar Deshpande, the Royals held their nerve to seal back-to-back titles, according to a press release.

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Earlier in the day, SOBO Mumbai Falcons produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Aakash Tigers MWS by 25 runs and clinch the inaugural Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League title.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik, League Governing Council Chairman Rajdip Gupta, and other office-bearers of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

In the men's final played in front of a crowd of more than 31,000 fans, the in-form Divyaansh Sksena led Andheri's chase of 155, with another impressive half-century, scoring 51 off 40 balls to become the only batter this season to register three fifties.

Every time ARCS Andheri looked to build momentum through a partnership, the Maratha Royals bowlers struck back, with Divyaansh holding the innings together through a series of useful stands.

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He stitched together a 38-run partnership with Arjun Tendulkar for the second wicket and later added 25 runs with Pragnesh Kanpillewar for the fourth before falling to Tushar after hitting four boundaries and three sixes.

Pragnesh too showed promise during his brisk 21-ball stay, striking two fours and a six before being dismissed by left-arm spinner Aditya Dhumal off the very next delivery. With Andheri reduced to 104/5, the responsibility shifted firmly onto skipper Shivam Dube.

However, Deshpande, who was leading the side after Siddhesh Lad left the field with an injured arm, removed the India all-rounder for 15 to put the Royals firmly in control. Gaurav Jathar's late cameo of 23 off 17 balls kept Andheri's hopes alive briefly, but the Royals tightened the screws to restrict them to 146/8.

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Earlier, after being put in to bat, Sutar and skipper Lad rescued MSC Maratha Royals from an early wobble with a crucial 65-run partnership for the fourth wicket. ARCS Andheri struck early through Arjun Tendulkar, who removed two batters in quick succession to leave the defending champions reeling at 29/2 inside the opening three overs.

In need of stability, Sutar held the innings together with a composed half-century, while Lad played the supporting role to steer the Royals past the 100-run mark. Lad looked set for a bigger score but was dismissed for 33 off 25 balls, laced with three fours and a six.

Sutar continued to anchor the innings, finding the boundary four times and clearing the ropes twice during his 52-ball knock. He eventually retired out in the penultimate over after laying a solid platform.

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However, the Royals failed to accelerate at the death as Tushar and Rohan Raje were unable to provide the finishing touches, with the Andheri bowlers maintaining disciplined lines to restrict them to 154/5 in their 20 overs.

Despite eventually failing to win the title, ARCS Andheri opener Divyaansh Sksena took the Orange Cap after leading the batting charts with 261 runs, inclusive of three fifties. MSC Maratha Royals' Tushar Despande clinched the Purple Cap holder with a total haul of 12 wickets in the tournament.

Brief Scores: MSC Maratha Royals 154/5 in 20 overs (Chinmay Sutar 61 rtd out, Siddhesh Lad 33; Arjun Tendulkar 2/36) beat ARCS Andheri 146/8 in 20 overs (Divyaansh Sksena 51, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 28, Gaurav Jathar 23; Aditya Dhumal 2/20, Tushar Despande 2/33) by 8 runs. (ANI)

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