Twins beat Davis Martin and the White Sox 6-4 with a bottom-of-the-order barrage

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luke Keaschall and Tristan Gray drove in two runs apiece in a bottom-of-the-order attack, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Tuesday night to deliver right-hander Davis Martin a rare loss.

Keaschall, Gray and Alex Jackson — batting seventh, eighth and ninth — each had two hits off Martin (8-2), who lasted 4 2/3 innings in his shortest of 12 starts this season. The 29-year-old allowed six runs on a career-most 10 hits and three walks, after entering the night ranked sixth in the majors with a 2.00 ERA.

Gray, who hit a grand slam in Minnesota's 9-6 win on Monday, had a two-run single in a four-run fourth against Martin, who had allowed one or no runs in seven of his last eight turns. Brooks Lee, who has 11 RBIs in his last 11 games, got the Twins on the board with a sacrifice fly in the third inning after they fell behind 3-0.

Connor Prielipp (2-3) pitched into the seventh to match his longest start as a pro, as the Twins carefully manage the workload of one of their top prospects with his history of elbow injuries. The left-hander had seven strikeouts, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over a career-high 94 pitches.

Twins relievers had seven more strikeouts over the final three innings, as Yoendrys Gómez got the last four outs for his fourth save.

Miguel Vargas hit a two-run single for the White Sox, who have lost eight of their last 10 road games.

Luisangel Acuña stole three bases off Jackson, including second and third after a leadoff walk in the third. He easily scored when the catcher's throw to third sailed into left field.

Eric Fedde (0-5, 5.40 ERA) pitches for Chicago on Wednesday afternoon. Taj Bradley (5-1, 3.21 ERA) takes the mound for Minnesota.