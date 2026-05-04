Twins hold on to beat Blue Jays 4-3 after Ryan leaves with elbow soreness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Morris pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Joe Ryan, who exited with elbow soreness, and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Sunday to split a four-game series.

Ryan, a 2025 All-Star, struck out Yohendrick Piñango to start the game. He then walked Kazuma Okamoto and immediately signaled to catcher Victor Caratini and the dugout before leaving.

Luke Keaschall had a pair of hits, including an RBI double in a three-run fifth inning for Minnesota, which had lost 13 of 16 entering the game. The Twins lost a night earlier as Toronto scored eight runs before an out was recorded in the eighth against Minnesota’s bullpen, which started the day with a 5.48 ERA, third-worst in the majors.

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Morris (1-1) allowed just two hits and a walk, while striking out three in his sixth major league appearance. He debuted on April 12.

Okamoto hit a two-run home run in the ninth off Twins reliever Justin Topa, but Topa managed to secure his second save with two runners left on after Lenyn Sosa grounded into a game-ending double play. It was Okamoto's third straight game with a home run.

Trey Yesavage (1-1) made his second start of the season for Toronto, surrendering one run on five hits and three walks in four innings.

Victor Caratini had an RBI double in the first for the Twins, who then got three doubles in the fifth off reliever Braydon Fisher to score three runs after Caratini had walked with one out in the inning.

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Blue Jays: Toronto has not announced a starter for Monday’s game at Tampa Bay after Max Scherzer went on the injured list on April 27 with forearm tendinitis and ankle inflammation. The Rays are scheduled to start right-hander Nick Martinez (2-1, 1.70 ERA).

Twins: Right-hander Taj Bradley (3-1, 2.85) starts Tuesday at Washington, which has not announced a starter.