Tyler Myers trade: Dallas Stars acquire veteran defenseman from Vancouver Canucks for draft picks

The Dallas Stars have strengthened their blue line by acquiring veteran defenseman Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade confirmed on Wednesday (March 4). The deal sends Dallas' second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2029 to Vancouver. Notably, the Canucks are retaining 50% of Myers' contract, dropping his cap hit to $1.5 million for the remainder of this season and next.

Tyler Myers' form Tyler Myers, 36, has one goal and eight points (1-7-8) through 57 games with the struggling Vancouver Canucks this year. The 6-foot-8 right-shot defenseman brings size, physicality, and a reliable stay-at-home style. He was scratched earlier this week for roster management reasons, signalling the trade was imminent. Myers had a full no-movement clause this season, which he waived to join the Dallas Stars. It shifts to a 12-team no-trade list next year.

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill praised the addition: “Tyler is a veteran defenseman who will immediately add to our group.”

The Dallas Stars, riding a franchise-record 10-game winning streak, sit second in the Western Conference. They have sought more depth and toughness on the right side of their defense. Tyler Myers is expected to slot into a third-pairing role behind stars like Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley. His experience and shot-blocking ability should help stabilize the backend during a deep playoff run.

Vancouver Canucks continue retooling with added draft capital For the Vancouver Canucks, the trade aligns with their ongoing retool. Hovering near the bottom of the league standings, they are expected to sell more assets before the NHL trade deadline at 3 PM ET on Friday. The incoming picks, a 2027 second-rounder and 2029 fourth-rounder, provide valuable future capital to build around younger talent.

Tyler Myers, in the second year of a three-year, $3 million AAV deal signed in 2024, becomes a cost-effective addition for Dallas thanks to the retention. The move comes after the Stars created cap flexibility, including placing forward Tyler Seguin on injured reserve.

What this means for both teams moving forward The Dallas Stars gain a proven veteran who ranks high in ice time and physical metrics, adding grit to a contender pushing for the Stanley Cup. On the other hand, the Vancouver Canucks shed salary and gain picks to accelerate their rebuild.