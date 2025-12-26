Tyler Soderstrom secures franchise-record contract extension with Athletics on Christmas day

The Oakland Athletics surprised their fans on Christmas Day 2025 by agreeing to a massive contract extension with young slugger Tyler Soderstrom. This MLB deal rewards his breakout performance and signals the team's commitment to building around its emerging talent.

Details of the historic deal According to ESPN, the Athletics and Tyler Soderstrom finalized a seven-year, $86 million extension. Notably, this marked the largest guaranteed contract in franchise history. The deal includes an eighth-year club option and has escalators that max it out at $131 million.

The agreement keeps Soderstrom with the A's through at least the 2032 season. It buys out his arbitration years and provides stability as the team prepares for its move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Previously, the Athletics' biggest deal was a three-year, $67 million pact with pitcher Luis Severino in 2024. The richest extension for a homegrown player was Eric Chavez's six-year, $66 million agreement in 2004.

Tyler Soderstrom's breakout 2025 season At just 24 years old, Tyler Soderstrom delivered a standout performance in 2025. He slashed .276/.346/.474 with 25 home runs, 93 RBI, and 75 runs scored over 158 games.

He played primarily in left field while also seeing time at first base. His defensive metrics shone, earning him a Gold Glove finalist nod in left field.

Soderstrom's journey to stardom included challenges. Drafted as the Athletics' first-round pick in 2020, he debuted in 2023 with struggles. He improved in limited 2024 action before exploding in his first full season.

His 4.3 WAR ranked second on the team behind AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz.

Building a young core for the future This extension is the third major long-term deal for an Athletics offensive player in recent years. Brent Rooker signed a five-year, $60 million contract in January 2025, and Lawrence Butler inked a seven-year contract for $65.5 million in March.

The A's young core also features catcher Shea Langeliers, outfielder Lawrence Butler, and the dynamic Nick Kurtz, whose unanimous Rookie of the Year win highlighted the group's potential.

The team recently added veteran Jeff McNeil via trade, bolstering the lineup further.

Despite projecting the fifth-lowest payroll in 2026, the Athletics are investing in homegrown stars. From 50 wins in 2023 to 76 in 2025, the franchise shows steady progress.