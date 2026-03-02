Tytus Howard set to be traded by Houston Texans to Cleveland Browns for fifth-round pick

The NFL offseason kicked off with a notable offensive line shakeup as the Houston Texans agreed to trade veteran lineman Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns. The deal, set to become official when the new league year begins on March 11, sends Howard to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

Howard, who turns 30 in May, has agreed to a three-year, $63 million extension with Cleveland upon the completion of the trade. This deal keeps him under contract through the 2029 season and provides immediate stability at a key position.

Tytus Howard's form Tytus Howard has been a reliable starter for Houston Texans since being drafted in the first round in 2019. He played right tackle early in his career before shifting to left guard last season, providing solid protection on the line.

Howard has started 93 games over seven seasons, including all 16 in each of the last two years. His consistency and versatility make him a valuable addition as the Cleveland Browns look to rebuild their struggling offensive front.

Houston Texans clear cap space Tytus Howard, entering the final year of his contract, was slated to count nearly $28 million against Houston Texans' salary cap this season, including an $18 million base in salary and bonuses. By moving him, the Texans will gain flexibility to address other roster needs or extensions. The team had previously dismissed rumours about trading quarterback CJ Stroud, signalling their commitment to building around him.

Cleveland Browns bolster protection For the Cleveland Browns, who face free agency with six offensive linemen, acquiring Howard marks a key step in rebuilding their front. The extension locks in the 29-year-old for four more seasons, offering stability at tackle.

Cleveland's line has been a weak point, contributing to offensive inconsistencies. Adding a battle-tested tackle like Howard provides a foundation for new head coach Todd Monken's scheme. The extension, which includes $45 million in new money, reflects the Browns' commitment to securing reliable protection for their quarterback.

