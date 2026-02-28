Dallas Mavericks waive Tyus Jones; promote Ryan Nembhard to 2-year contract

The Dallas Mavericks have made a bold roster move by waiving veteran point guard Tyus Jones and promoting promising two-way guard Ryan Nembhard to a two-year NBA contract. The decision highlighted team's focus on youth and future flexibility as the 2025-26 season progresses.

Ryan Nembhard's impressive rise Ryan Nembhard, the undrafted rookie out of Gonzaga, has quickly made an impact since joining Dallas Mavericks on a two-way deal. In 17 starts, he averaged 9.9 points, 6.1 assists, and shot an efficient 44.4% from three-point range. Across 38 total games, the 22-year-old guard showed poise and playmaking ability that caught the eye of the coaching staff.

The Mavericks rewarded his performance by converting his contract to a two-year standard deal, which includes a team option for the 2026-27 season. This upgrade gives Nembhard a secure spot in the rotation for the remainder of the campaign and positions him for long-term potential with the team.

Why waive Tyus Jones? Roster space and strategy The move to waive Tyus Jones created the necessary roster spot for Ryan Nembhard's promotion. Jones, a seasoned veteran known for his reliable ball-handling and low-turnover play, appeared in just eight games for Dallas, starting two. He averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 assists in 16.6 minutes per game during his short stint.

By parting ways with Jones, the Mavericks gain financial flexibility heading into the offseason. The team is also expected to have a lottery pick in the upcoming draft, adding more options for roster building. This strategic shift allows Dallas to invest in emerging talent while keeping cap space open for potential moves.

What this means for the Dallas Mavericks moving forward Ryann Nembhard's emergence provides a spark off the bench and in starting roles, offering strong decision-making and outside shooting. His college success, leading the nation in assists at Gonzaga, translates well to the NBA level, and the Mavericks clearly see him as part of their backcourt future.

This transaction reflects a broader emphasis on development and youth infusion amid the season. With Nembhard now fully integrated into the rotation, Dallas gain a reliable guard option without sacrificing long-term planning.

FAQs What were Ryan Nembhard's key stats before the contract upgrade? In his 38 games (including 17 starts), Nembhard averaged 6.7 points, 4.9 assists, and 1.8 rebounds overall, with standout numbers in starts: 9.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 44.4% from three.

Why did the Dallas Mavericks acquire and then quickly waive Tyus Jones? Tyus Jones was acquired around the trade deadline, but limited playing time and the team's youth-focused strategy led to his waiver. It created roster space for Nembhard while allowing Jones to potentially join a playoff contender.