UAE vs Afghanistan Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch UAE vs AFG T20I tri-series clash on TV & Online?

Having lost their opening encounters to Pakistan, both United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan would look for their first win in the ongoing T20I tri-series in Sharjah on Monday. A win today will keep both UAE and Afghanistan alive for a place in the final. All the teams will play each other twice before the top two play in the summit clash.

Advertisement

One of the common aspects of the first two matches was their inability to contain the Pakistan batters. In the first game, Pakistan rode on Salman Ali Agha's unbeaten half-century to go past 180-run mark against Afghanistan. In reply, the Rashid Khan-led side managed 39 runs less.

The Men in Green once again showed their batting process with a 200-plus total against UAE with Hasan Nawaz and Saim Ayub scoring fifties. In reply, UAE managed 176/8, thanks to Asif Khan's 77. On Monday, the aim for both teams would be to polish their batting skills as a whole.

On bowling front, UAE would be in a better place, having taken all the 10 Pakistani wickets with Junaid Siddique and Saghir Khan doing most of the damage with three wickets each. As far as Afghanistan are concerned, their bowling attack comprising the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan looked toothless.

Advertisement

UAE vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match details Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Date: September 1

UAE vs Afghanistan head-to-head in T20Is Overall, Afghanistan have played 13 T20Is against UAE, winning 10 and lost three. The two teams first met way back in 2010 while their most recent meeting came last year in January.

UAE vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I predicted playing XIs United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Advertisement

Also Read | R Ashwin expresses interest in ILT20, may feature in next season of UAE league

Which TV channel in India will live telecast UAE vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I? Unfortunately, no television channel has bagged the broadcast rights of the T20I tri-series involving UAE, Afghanistan and Pakistan.