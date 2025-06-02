UCL finals 2025: Tom Cruise lauds David Beckham; netizens ‘never expected’ Mission Impossible star to be a ‘soccer fan’

Tom Cruise made an unexpected appearance during CBS Sports' pre-match coverage of the 2025 UEFA Champions League final, joining host Kate Abdo and analyst David Beckham. During the segment, Cruise praised Beckham, crediting him with transforming the landscape of football in the United States through his groundbreaking move to LA Galaxy in 2007.

He also shared how inspiring he finds Beckham’s journey, not only for his success on the pitch but also for his achievements off the field with Inter Miami. Cruise said their friendship was formed when the actor was filming in England.

“I’ve always watched him play. Manchester United, when he [Beckham] got there in 92 and I was a fan when he was there, and Beckham, that kick you made, the 30-yard one from the halfway line. And I was like ‘this guy has got some skill’ and it was amazing," Cruise stated on Beckham.

Netizens react One of the users said, “Never expected Tom Cruise to show up in UCL event.” Another stated, “Tom Cruise on the UCL set looks like Gretzky on the TNT Stanley cup playoffs set.” “Tom Cruise is really a soccer fan, hun. PSG vs Inter Milan,” commented the third. An internet user posted a video, stating, “19-year-old Tom Cruise playing soccer/football⚽️”

“You changed the face of the sport in America and for the world, all for the better. You single-handedly changed it and enabled others, and the success of that league and where it is today, it started with you, it absolutely did. Your jersey was selling, all the players got more awareness, everybody did, and a rising tide raises all boats, and look where you are now," Cruise informed CBS Sports.

Cruise added, “Once David went and he made it OK, and you also won two Championships there, and everywhere you went, you won, everywhere! That was amazing, it was a great time for the sport and how it’s evolved. And now you’re taking it as an owner, with [Lionel] Messi playing for Miami, what you’ve done there with you guys, again taking it to that next level, and that is inspiring. What you’ve done on the field, you’re doing in business.”