UFC 319 earnings: How much money did Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis receive after final clash?

The UFC 319 main event on Saturday (August 16), at the United Center in Chicago, showcased a thrilling middleweight title fight between champion Dricus Du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev. Beyond the battle for the 185-pound belt, the financial rewards for these fighters have sparked major interest.

Details about the main event Khamzat Chimaev claimed the middleweight title with a dominant unanimous decision over Dricus Du Plessis, and both fighters walked away with significant earnings. Here are all the details about the earnings from UFC 319 clash as per industry estimations, pay-per-view (PPV) shares, and fighters' most recent reported payouts.

Dricus Du Plessis’ earnings As the defending champion, Dricus Du Plessis was projected to earn around $3 million at UFC 319.

Base purse: $1 million, reflecting his championship status.

PPV and promotional bonuses: Approximately $1 to $1.5 million, boosted by his star power and PPV points.

Potential Win Bonus: $500,000, though not earned due to the loss.

Notably, Du Plessis previously banked $3.34 million at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland, per industry estimates, and $1.9 million at UFC 305 against Israel Adesanya.

Khamzat Chimaev’s earnings Khamzat Chimaev, the new middleweight champion, earned an estimated $1.8 million for his UFC 319 victory.

Base purse: $750,000, fitting his role as a top contender.

Win bonus: $500,000 for defeating Du Plessis.

PPV shares: Roughly $750,000 to $1 million, driven by the event’s hype.

Performance bonus: $50,000 for his Performance of the Night award.

Notably, Chimaev’s previous fight at UFC 308 against Robert Whittaker netted him around $1 million. His title-winning performance at UFC 319, coupled with the bonus, marked a career-high payday, with potential to reach $2 million based on PPV performance.

Additional fighter pay highlights The UFC 319 card featured other notable earners. Lerone Murphy, who knocked out Aaron Pico, likely earned around $300,000, while Pico, a UFC debutant, took home $80,000 to $120,000.

Carlos Prates, with a knockout over Geoff Neal, was estimated at $400,000 to $450,000, while Neal earned around $200,000. Compliance pay also added to fighters’ totals, with Du Plessis earning $42,000 and Chimaev $32,000 for fight week obligations.

Veterans like Jessica Andrade and Edson Barboza each received $21,000 in compliance pay.

Why do these paydays stand out? The combined earnings of Du Plessis and Chimaev, estimated at over $5 million, highlight the financial stakes of UFC title fights. Chimaev’s $1.8 million reflects his rising star power, while Du Plessis’ $3 million highlights the champion’s PPV advantage. As the UFC prepares for a $7.7 billion Paramount deal in 2026, these figures spark curiosity about future fighter pay structures.