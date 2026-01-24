UFC fighter Cameron Smotherman collapses after making weight; bout cancelled

UFC bantamweight Cameron Smotherman suffered a frightening collapse moments after successfully making weight for UFC 324 on Friday, forcing the cancellation of his scheduled bout against Ricky Turcios. The incident occurred at the official weigh-ins held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, sending a wave of concern through the MMA community.

Smotherman, who weighed in at 135.5 pounds for his bantamweight contest, appeared stable as he stepped off the scale. However, after taking just a few steps away, the 29-year-old suddenly collapsed to the floor. Officials and medical staff rushed to his aid, and Smotherman was eventually carried off the stage and attended to by physicians backstage.

While Turcios also successfully made weight, the UFC made the decision to call off the fight as a precautionary measure.

UFC yet to provide medical update As of now, the UFC has not released an official medical update regarding Smotherman’s condition. His collapse has raised serious questions about his health following an intense weight cut, a common yet controversial practice in mixed martial arts.

Smotherman entered the bout with a professional record of 12-6 and was looking to improve his standing after going 1-2 in his first three UFC appearances. The cancelled fight marks a significant setback in his career momentum, though fighter safety remains the top priority.

Weight cutting under scrutiny once again Weight cutting has long been embedded in MMA culture, with fighters often shedding more than 10% of their body weight in the days leading up to a weigh-in. While athletes typically rehydrate before fight night, the process can put extreme stress on the body, occasionally leading to dangerous outcomes.

Cameron Smotherman’s collapse added to a growing list of incidents that have reignited debates about the safety and regulation of weight cuts across combat sports. Critics have consistently called for stricter monitoring or structural changes, such as additional weight classes or same-day weigh-ins.

Multiple Weight Issues impact UFC 324 card Cameron Smotherman’s medical scare was not the only weight-related issue ahead of UFC 324. Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo missed weight by 2.5 pounds for his highly anticipated bout against Umar Nurmagomedov. Flyweight Alex Perez also came in 2.5 pounds over the limit for his fight against Charles Johnson.

Despite missing weight, both Figueiredo and Perez were fined 25% of their respective purses, and their fights will proceed as scheduled under agreed terms.