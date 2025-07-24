UFL’s major 2026 shift: Birmingham, Michigan, Houston, and Memphis teams set to relocate - Reports

The United Football League (UFL) is set to undergo significant restructuring for its 2026 season. Reports indicate that four teams, Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks, and Memphis Showboats, will likely relocate to new markets. Here’s a deep dive into the reasons, destinations, and implications of the strategy.

Why are UFL teams relocating? The UFL, born from the 2023 merger of the USFL and XFL, faced challenges in its second season. Attendance and viewership decreased in 2025, averaging 645,000 viewers per game, a 20% drop from 2024. Markets like Memphis struggled with fewer than 4,000 fans per game, while Birmingham, despite its championship pedigree, averaged only 8,800 attendees. Michigan’s high venue costs at Ford Field and Houston’s attendance woes further justified the need for change.

The UFL’s shift to non-NFL markets aims to avoid direct competition with the NFL and tap into untapped fanbases.

Where are the teams headed? The new markets reportedly include Boise, Idaho; Columbus, Ohio; a Florida city (likely Orlando); and Kentucky (either Louisville or Lexington).

Each offers unique potential:

Boise, Idaho: A growing metro area with a population of 482,000 in 2025, Boise has a passionate sports fanbase eager for professional teams.

Columbus, Ohio: As the 14th-largest US market, Columbus benefits from strong Ohio State football fandom and Historic Crew Stadium’s 20,000-seat capacity.

Florida (Orlando/Tampa Bay): Florida’s vibrant sports culture makes it a prime candidate for a UFL team, especially in Orlando.

Kentucky (Louisville/Lexington): Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium and enthusiastic sports community position it as a strong contender.

UFL’s cryptic statement The UFL’s response to the rumours was cryptic: “The league office is in the planning stages for next season and beyond. At this point, we have nothing to report on any unauthorized speculation.” This non-denial denial has been interpreted as an implicit confirmation, with an official announcement expected soon.

Will the teams keep their names? It remains unclear whether the Stallions, Panthers, Roughnecks, and Showboats will retain their identities or undergo a rebrand with new logos and uniforms.