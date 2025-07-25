Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Ric Flair, Kane and other WWE stars mourn Hulk Hogan's death

The wrestling world is grieving the loss of Terry Gene Bollea, known to fans as Hulk Hogan, who passed away at 71 on Thursday (July 24). Legends like The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Ric Flair, and Kane have paid heartfelt tributes to the iconic WWE Hall of Famer, whose larger-than-life persona transformed professional wrestling into a global phenomenon. WWE CEO Linda McMahon also offered her condolences.

Hogan’s sudden death after a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida, home has left the wrestling community and fans reflecting on his monumental contributions and enduring legacy as “Hulkamania” continues to inspire.

Tributes from wrestling icons WWE stars have shared emotional tributes, honouring Hulk Hogan’s impact in and out of the ring.

John Cena shared a picture to pay his tribute

“The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan,” Undertaker shared a heartfelt note.

“WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry Hulk Hogan Bollea,” 14-time World Champion Triple H gave tribute.

He also offered condolences to Hogan's family, friends and fans.

“There was no one like The Hulkster and there very well may never be another. My family sends their condolences to his family, friends, and fans."

Ric Flair expressed shock after knowing about the news of Hulk Hogan's demise.

“Hulk Hogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I'd practiced it in the mirror a thousand times growing up,” Kane expressed his gratitude of getting a chance to work with Hogan.

Tributes by other professional wrestlers Former professional wrestlers and WWE stars also mourned the demise of Hulk Hogan. Famous stars like Sting, Kurt Angle

WWE's tribute “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s,” posted on their social media handle.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” the post added.

Linda McMahon's post Linda McMahon, CEO of WWE said in a post that Hulk Hogan was “One of a kind.”

Hulk Hogan’s wrestling legacy Born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1953, Terry Bollea began wrestling in 1977, but his 1979 entry into the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) launched him to stardom as Hulk Hogan. His bandana, yellow trunks, and catchphrase, “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” defined “Hulkamania,” a cultural wave that fueled WWE’s 1980s global rise.

