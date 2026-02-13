Live Updates

USA vs NED, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: USA chase 1st win to avoid early exit; Netherlands eye momentum boost

USA vs NED, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: With Super 8 qualification hanging by a thread, the United States of America take on the Netherlands in a high-stakes Group A clash tonight at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Toss at 6:30 PM IST, live action begins at 7:00 PM.

USA vs NED, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: In a crucial Group A showdown at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, the United States of America face the Netherlands in Match 21 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. In the match, starting at 7:00 PM IST, USA, winless so far after defeats to heavyweights, need a victory to stay in contention, but they face a confident Netherlands side that boasts greater big-stage experience.

The Chepauk pitch, known for offering grip and turn with possible dew aiding chasers, sets the stage for a tense, high-pressure encounter that could define both teams' tournament fate.

Full Squads:

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren

United States of America: Andries Gous(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shehan Jayasuriya

USA VS NED, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Netherlands probable XI

Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren/Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen

USA VS NED, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: United States of America probable XI

Andries Gous (w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of USA vs Netherlands, 21st Match of Group A T20 World Cup 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

