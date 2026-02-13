USA vs NED, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Netherlands win toss and opt to bowl; match to begin at 7 PM IST

USA vs NED, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: In a crucial Group A showdown at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, the United States of America face the Netherlands in Match 21 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. In the match, starting at 7:00 PM IST, USA, winless so far after defeats to heavyweights, need a victory to stay in contention, but they face a confident Netherlands side that boasts greater big-stage experience.
The Chepauk pitch, known for offering grip and turn with possible dew aiding chasers, sets the stage for a tense, high-pressure encounter that could define both teams' tournament fate.
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren
United States of America: Andries Gous(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shehan Jayasuriya
“We would have bowled first too. The way the pitch looks, it's a good batting track. And it'll have a lot of bounce. But we don't mind batting first. It's important we put on a good score and give ourselves a good chance. It's very important to get in and take some time as a a top order batsman, at least first 5 to 10 balls, and then play some fearless cricket. I thought we were a bit unlucky. There was a bit of soft dismissals initially in the first two games. But it's all about getting in and playing fearless cricket. It's very important to have a good fielding side, be a fielding side. In the crucial moments, it all comes up to those catches and crucial runs. We have three changes. Saurabh, Ehsan Adil and Andries Gous miss out. Sai (Saiteja Mukkamalla), Nosh (Nosthush Kenjige) and there's one more (Ali Khan).”
“We're going to bowl first. It's obviously quite a good wicket by the looks of it. We don't know about the dew factor later on tonight. (On the adjustments to be made) Obviously, it's a little bit different with maybe how the ball comes on a bit later. But, you know, we pride ourselves on being good at adjusting to those sort of things. We've got Kyle Klein coming in in for Tim. (Good record against USA) Yeah, obviously, you know, things change over the years. I think we played them a year or two ago. But, you know, for us, it's just playing that good template all the time. We feel like we've been playing some of it.”
Netherlands have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
Matches played: 3
Matches won by Netherlands: 3
Matches won by USA: 0
Matches played: 10
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by batting second: 8
Average first innings score: 161
Highest target chased: 191
Lowest target defended: 183
Notably, both USA and Netherlands will play at the venue for the first time.
The USA are close enough to compete, not clean enough to win. USA's first two outings have been a familiar T20 tease, competitive for long stretches, then slipping when the match demanded a calm head. Against India at Wankhede, they restricted the damage but fell short in pursuit, finishing on 132/8 while chasing 162. On the other hand, against Pakistan in Colombo, the target ballooned again to 191, and USA's reply never quite found the rhythm and momentum. They will aim to bounce back in the upcoming high-stakes encounter.
The Netherlands opened their campaign with a nervy near-upset that still ended in pain. They pushed Pakistan deep in the tournament opener in Colombo, but lost by three wickets with 3 balls left. They bounced back fast in their second outing, chasing down Namibia to win by 7 wickets in Delhi.
