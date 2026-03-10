US captain Erica McKee’s resolve puts women’s ice hockey on 2030 Paralympics track

MILAN (AP) — United States women’s para ice hockey captain Erica McKee doesn’t take no for an answer.

That refusal has women’s para ice hockey on the verge of earning a spot on the Paralympics program for 2030.

Para ice hockey has been an open-gender sport at the Games since 2010 but only four female players have ever participated. One of them is in Milan Cortina, Japan’s Akari Fukunishi.

McKee was born disabled and has been playing para ice hockey since she was nine years old. She even captained what was then known as the U.S. Men’s Development Sled Hockey Team.

But half an hour before the national team trials in 2007 she was pulled aside and told she couldn’t try out because she was female.

“That was definitely one of the lowest parts of my career, because I had worked so hard, because I knew that it was a Paralympic sport, and I was like, this is my goal, this my dream, I’m going to do this,” McKee told the Associated Press during an interview at the Santagiulia arena in Milan.

“I put my heart and soul into this sport. And for them to be like, ‘No, you’re female, you can’t play.’ I was, like, absolutely not. Like, we’re changing this.”

And change it she did, with McKee setting her sights on developing a women’s team.

She knew some female players in Canada who were in a similar position to her, so the following year the U.S. and Canada started their own national team programs.

In their first game against each other, the U.S. had to “borrow” five of their neighbor’s players.

“Now did they give us all of their, you know, not so experienced players? Yes. Did we still win? Yes, we did,” McKee said with a laugh.

The U.S. team and the division has grown over the years. The first ever women’s international tournament was in 2014 and included only three teams: The U.S., Canada and a unified team from Europe.

That event has flourished and last year the first women’s world championship was held, comprising of six teams: U.S., Canada, Australia, Britain, Norway and a Team World.

“We are who we are now because I was told no,” the 38-year-old McKee said. “And I don’t like being told no. There should be a women’s side.

“(The IPC) did change the rule where you were able to have females on the team, but with USA Hockey, they were like, ‘Go grow the women’s side.’ My goal since I was nine years old was to be in the Paralympics and I’m still fighting for that goal. Hopefully it’s in 2030.”

In order for women’s para hockey to be considered for inclusion in the Paralympics it needs to meet three strict criteria. It must have held two world championships, have eight countries that play the sport and those eight countries must represent three regions.

The three regions are covered, while World Para Hockey's governing body is hopeful of having a second world championship later this year, although it still needs to find a host nation.

It is also on its way to finding three more countries, from unlikely sources who aren’t traditional hockey nations.

“Since last September I’ve been in contact with India. India has started their program and they are sourcing equipment, athletes,” WPIH senior manager Michelle Laflamme said. “India is coming, they’ve already indicated they intend to play in '26 if we have our world championships.

“Kazakhstan has started their program, the para ice hockey club over there is recruiting. We’ve been in collaboration with Mexico, they are starting their programme.”

Laflamme added the governing body also knows about women athletes in South Korea and China.

Unlike McKee, Fukunishi is getting to experience competing at the Paralympics. And Fukunishi hopes to return in four years’ time as part of an all-female team.

“I feel very honored to be able to be on this stage,” she said through a translator. “But at the same time I feel sad that I am the only female athlete here among the many great female athletes.

“After I took part in the world championships for Team World, I got a lot of calls from Japanese women wanting to participate. And now that I’m at the Paralympics I think there will be more. I hope to come back in 2030 as a member of a Japan female team.”

McKee is in Milan also to support her husband, Kevin McKee, who is chasing a remarkable fourth gold medal in para ice hockey. She says he has been a great support in her fight.

“Some people are like, ‘Oh you probably somewhere have some animosity towards your husband.' No. That was his dream to be a Paralympian, and once I become a Paralympian he’s going to do the same thing and he’s going to support me.

“He said he can’t wait to be in the stands and party for 13 days. He’s like, I am done … it’s all about you.”

