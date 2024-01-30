U.S. Declared Winners of 2022 Olympic Gold Medals in Figure Skating After Russian Results Voided
Louise Radnofsky , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Jan 2024, 10:47 PM IST
SummaryThe decision—which Russia said it would challenge—comes a day after an international sports court handed out a four-year doping ban for teenage Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.
An international sports federation declared the U.S. the winner of the 2022 Olympic team figure skating competition and stripped the Russian Olympic Committee of its claim to the title in the wake of the disqualification of Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva, providing the latest installment of a geopolitical saga that will soon enter its third year.
