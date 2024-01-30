U.S. Declared Winners of 2022 Olympic Gold Medals in Figure Skating After Russian Results Voided

But to decide who would get the bronze medals, the ISU also had to determine whether to act as if nobody finished first in the women’s segments of the team competition, or if they should treat all of the other entrants as if they finished one rank higher. That seemingly arcane problem of whether Valieva’s 20 points should be vacated or redistributed mattered hugely, because the math ended up being the difference by one point between the ROC getting bronze medals—or those medals being allocated to Canada.