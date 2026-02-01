US goalies out to justify the hype and Canada seeks to silence doubters at the Olympics

MILAN (AP) — The top two favorites to win gold in men's hockey go into the Olympics with polar-opposite perceptions of their goaltending situations.

The U.S. arguably has one of the best trios in the tournament, with Connor Hellebuyck as the reigning NHL MVP, Jake Oettinger a clutch playoff performer and Jeremy Swayman in the midst of perhaps the best season of the three. Canada has more uncertainty, as Jordan Binnington has struggled back in North America and Logan Thompson and Darcy Kuemper have limited international experience.

There is no lack of confidence on either side of the border, though the narratives range from effusive praise to lingering questions. The Americans are out to justify the hype in net, while the Canadians seek to silence the doubters.

“We all know what we can do, and we’re just excited to go out there and prove everyone wrong,” Thompson said Monday. "You always hear it. Everyone always just says how they think the goaltending is the weakest part. I mean, it’s been the word for the last couple of years. I don’t see it that way. I don’t think we see it that way. But for some reason everyone else does.”

Coach Jon Cooper was quick to point out that Binnington, Kuemper and Thompson all have a championship pedigree and have made big saves when needed. He dismissed the notion of Canada's goaltending being any kind of weakness.

“We have all the faith in the world in them,” Cooper said. "To me, it’s not a story. I don’t know where it comes from.”

Binnington, the starter when Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off a year ago, has an .864 save percentage that ranks last among all NHL goalies with at least 30 games played this season. Thompson and Kuemper have better numbers, but they have combined for just three world championship appearances.

“You can’t really listen to what people are saying, but we’re all aware of how capable we are and confident in ourselves," Kuemper said. "Just go out there and play and not be too worried about what people are saying. Just go do what you do.”

All three have a Stanley Cup ring. Binnington backstopped St. Louis to its first title in 2019, Kuemper helped Colorado win in 2022 and Thompson was an All-Star midway through the season before getting hurt on the way to Vegas hoisting the Cup in 2023, with Adin Hill in the crease at the end.

While none of the U.S. goalies has won a Cup, all have had sustained success. Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy last year when Winnipeg was the top team in the NHL, Oettinger has taken Dallas to the Western Conference final three years in a row and Swayman in Boston bounced back in a big way from a rough 2023-24 season.

"Regardless of which guy we put in, we have three elite goaltenders, all of which will give us an opportunity to win,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “That we know.”

Like Binnington, Hellebuyck was the No. 1 goalie at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and it would not be surprising if he starts the U.S. opener Thursday night against Latvia. With back-to-back games over the weekend, Oettinger could get the nod in one — and maybe Swayman, too.

“If I was playing the first game, I’d be practicing the same way as if I was the third goalie,” Oettinger said. “It doesn’t matter. Just try to stay ready, and if my number’s called, then I got to be ready to go and play well.”

Cooper has kept his plan secret, as well, for the preliminary round games. No matter who plays in goal, he will have big skates to fill after the past few Olympics featured the likes of Carey Price, Roberto Luongo, Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy between the pipes for Canada.

“Those are all pretty elite goalies," Thompson said. "I didn’t even think about that. I guess it’s cool to be a part with those names. Just want to make those guys proud.”

