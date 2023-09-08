The Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted in the stands at the 2023 US Open's quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcarez and Alexander Zverev. MS Dhoni was spotted sitting just behind Alcaraz who was sipping some fluids during break. In the video shared by Star Sports Network, Dhoni was accompanied by his two of his friends and was also seen chatting and laughing. As the camera spotted him in the audience, it immediately zoomed on him. Also Read: Did Dhoni play a game of golf with Donald Trump? Internet has these funny reactions Meanwhile, this is not the 1st time MS Dhoni has attended the US Open. In 2022, he was accompanied by Kapil Dev, Vikas Khanna and among others. Apart from being a spectator at the match, the former Indian caption has also won tennis championship. In 2022, MS Dhoni had won the doubles event with Sumeet Kumar Bajaj at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Tennis Championship. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev)

Speaking about Carlos Alcarez vs Alexander Zverev quarterfinal match, Alcaraz stormed into the semi-finals after winning a quarter-final battle 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against the German player Zverev in New York on Thursday. The 20-year-old will now face 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. Alcarez also moved a step closer to becoming the first man to win consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer collected five in a row from 2004-08. Alcaraz, who has already won six titles this year, advanced to a Tour-best 58-6 match record this season.

Zverev had a fantastic first serve night, putting 68 percent of his first serves into play and winning 73 percent of them, but he only won seven of 25 points on his second serve.

The 12th-seeded Zverev said he felt something bothersome in his left hamstring area early in the second set. And because of that, he explained, sprinting and pushing off properly to serve became problematic. “I didn’t give up," said Zverev as quoted by AP, who left the court for a medical timeout before the third set, “but there is very little you can do, in a way, against Carlos then."

(With inputs from ANI, AP)