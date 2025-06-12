US Open 2025 at Oakmont: Live Streaming, date, round 1 tee times, key players and other details

The 125th US Open is set to begin on June 12 (Thursday) at the challenging Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. The golf course is known for its tough fairways, thick rough, and fast greens, and is expected to test the world’s best golfers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Round 1 tee times, key players, and live streaming details.

US Open details The US Open is one of golf’s four major championships, and Oakmont is hosting it for a record 10th time. The golf course is a par 70 and stretches 7,372 yards.

Players will start in groups of three, teeing off from either the 1st or 10th hole. After 36 holes, the top 60 players will be qualified to play at the weekend. Moreover, the player with the lowest score after 72 holes will be declared the winner. However, if there is a tie, there will be a two-hole playoff to decide the champion.

Key players to watch for Scottie Scheffler World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the tournament. Fresh off wins at the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament, he will be chasing his first US Open title and his fourth major overall.

Scheffler tees off at 1:25 p.m. ET on Hole 1 with Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland.

Rory McIlroy Rory McIlroy, who completed the career Grand Slam at this year’s Masters, is looking to add another feather to his cap with the upcoming US Open victory. Despite recent struggles, McIlroy is a fan favorite. He starts at 7:40 am ET on Hole 10 with Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

Bryson DeChambeau As the defending US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau will be geared up to repeat his 2024 success. Known for his long drives and strong putting, DeChambeau is a great fit for the tough golf course. DeChambeau tees off at 7:29 am ET on Hole 1 with Xander Schauffele and Jose Luis Ballester.

Xander Schauffele Xander Schauffele, the 2024 Open Championship winner, will want to bounce back after battling injuries. He will join DeChambeau and Ballester at 7:29 am ET on Hole 1.

Notable round 1 tee times and pairings (All timings in ET) Hole 1 6:45 am: Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

7:29 am: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

1:03 pm: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1:25 pm: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1:47 pm: Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

Hole 10 7:18 am: Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

7:40 am: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

8:02 am: Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

1:14 pm: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:25 pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

Other significant groups include past US Open champions like Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, and Dustin Johnson at 1:14 pm on Hole 10, and youngsters like Ludvig Aberg with Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama at 7:18 am on Hole 10.

US Open 2025 Live streaming details Fans can catch all the action live on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

Here’s the TV and streaming schedule for Thursday’s Round 1 (all times ET):

6:30 am – 5:00 pm: USA Network

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Peacock