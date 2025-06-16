US Open 2025: JJ Spaun wins maiden major title with 65-foot birdie putt; beats Robert Maclntyre by two shots

JJ Spaun claimed his first major title after a rain-soaked, drama-filled final round of the US Open 2025 at Oakmont Country Club. He battled a flooded course, a 90-minute weather delay, and fierce competition from Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre to clinch the victory with a stunning 65-foot birdie putt on the 18th green.

Spaun’s journey to the title Spaun’s journey to the title was anything but smooth. He started the day one shot behind the overnight leader Sam Burns. The 34-year-old Californian endured a nightmare start, bogeying five of his first six holes, including an unlucky break at the second where his approach hit the flagpole and rolled 50 yards away.

“I don’t think I did keep my composure with all the bad breaks I was getting. The weather delay changed the whole vibe for the day,” JJ Spaun expressed during the trophy presentation ceremony.

A 90-minute rain delay shifted the momentum. Spaun bounced back, scoring a strong 32 on the back nine, and finished the final round with a two-over-par 72, making him the only player to complete the tournament under par.

MacIntyre’s brilliant charge Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre mounted a challenge by posting the only sub-par final round among the overnight top 10 with a two-under 68. Beginning the day seven shots behind the leader, Robert MacIntyre made a 60-foot eagle on the fourth hole and added birdies on the ninth, 14th, and 17th, finishing at one over par to set the clubhouse lead.

Watching Spaun’s winning putt on television, MacIntyre applauded him. “Having a chance to win a major is what I dreamed of as a kid,” MacIntyre said. His runner-up finish strengthens his Ryder Cup prospects and sets him up for a strong defense of his 2024 Scottish Open title.

Other contenders The brutal Oakmont layout and relentless weather tested the field. Overnight leader Sam Burns struggled to an eight-over 78, finishing at four over alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. England’s Tyrrell Hatton was in contention until a costly bogey-bogey finish, including a break at the 17th where he needed three shots to escape thick rough. Norway’s Viktor Hovland, despite missing three five-foot putts, secured third at two over with a final-round 73.

Spaun’s magical finish Spaun’s defining moment came at the 18th where he found the green in two and faced a 65-foot putt to avoid a two-putt par. The putt dropped, sparking celebrations among the drenched Oakmont crowd.