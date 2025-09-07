US Open 2025 prize money: How much will Aryna Sabalenka take home after defeating Amanda Anisimova to defend her title?

Aryna Sabalenka solidified her position among tennis elites by successfully defending her US Open 2025 women’s singles crown. The Belarusian star defeated Amanda Anisimova in a high-stakes final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, prevailing with a commanding performance that affirmed her dominance on the hard courts of New York. This victory marked Sabalenka’s second straight US Open championship, enhancing her Grand Slam legacy. She claimed a straight-sets win 6-3, 7-6(3) to become a four-time major winner.

How much money did Aryna Sabalenka take home after defeating Amanda Anisimova to defend her US Open title? Aryna Sabalenka solidified her position among tennis elites by successfully defending her US Open 2025 women’s singles crown. The Belarusian star defeated Amanda Anisimova in a high-stakes final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, prevailing with a commanding performance that affirmed her dominance on the hard courts of New York. This victory marked Sabalenka’s second straight US Open championship, enhancing her Grand Slam legacy.

How much money will Sabalenka take home? The 2025 US Open broke records with a total prize pool of $90 million, the largest in tennis history, up from $75 million in 2024. In a landmark move, the prize money for men’s and women’s champions was equalized. Sabalenka earned a whopping $5 million for her title defense, an increase of around 39% compared to her $3.6 million prize for the 2024 US Open victory.

On the other hand, Amanda Anisimova, the runner-up in women's singles, will receive $2.5 million, also up by nearly 39%.

Here is the complete breakdown of the single's prize money for the 2025US Open: Winner: $5,000,000

Runner-up: $2,500,000

Semifinalist: $1,260,000

Quarterfinalist: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

Qualifying Round 3: $57,200

Qualifying Round 2: $41,800

Qualifying Round 1: $27,500