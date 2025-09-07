US Open 2025 prize money: How much will Aryna Sabalenka take home after defeating Amanda Anisimova to defend her title?

Aryna Sabalenka solidified her position among tennis elites by successfully defending her US Open 2025 women’s singles crown. The Belarusian star defeated Amanda Anisimova in a high-stakes final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, prevailing with a commanding performance that affirmed her dominance on the hard courts of New York. This victory marked Sabalenka’s second straight US Open championship, enhancing her Grand Slam legacy. She claimed a straight-sets win 6-3, 7-6(3) to become a four-time major winner.
The 2025 US Open broke records with a total prize pool of $90 million, the largest in tennis history, up from $75 million in 2024. In a landmark move, the prize money for men’s and women’s champions was equalized. Sabalenka earned a whopping $5 million for her title defense, an increase of around 39% compared to her $3.6 million prize for the 2024 US Open victory.
On the other hand, Amanda Anisimova, the runner-up in women's singles, will receive $2.5 million, also up by nearly 39%.
Winner: $5,000,000
Runner-up: $2,500,000
Semifinalist: $1,260,000
Quarterfinalist: $660,000
Round of 16: $400,000
Round of 32: $237,000
Round of 64: $154,000
Round of 128: $110,000
Qualifying Round 3: $57,200
Qualifying Round 2: $41,800
Qualifying Round 1: $27,500
Amanda Anisimova’s impressive journey to the final included notable victories over top rivals. However, Sabalenka’s combination of power, precision, and mental fortitude ultimately secured the win. The decisive final illustrated Sabalenka’s tactical mastery and resilience under pressure, key factors in her back-to-back US Open triumphs.