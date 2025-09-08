US Open 2025 prize money: How much will Carlos Alcaraz will take home after defeating Jannik Sinner? Check details

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday defeated his Italian counterpart Jannik Sinner at the US Open men's single at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, taking the largest prize money purse ever in tennis.

Alcaraz reasserted his superiority over Sinner by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 as he claimed his second career Grand Slam title in the US Open, having earlier won in 2022, and a sixth overall in his career.

With this, Alcaraz will take home a compensation of $90 million, announced by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for the 2025 US Open. This is a 20% increase from the previous record of $75 million in 2024.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the singles champions in both men's and women's categories will each receive a record-breaking $5 million. This a 39% jump from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024.

In addition, USTA enhanced player support by covering certain out-of-pocket expense. Here are the breakup:

a) A travel stipend of $1,000.

b) Two hotel rooms at the official player hotel or $600 per day for alternative accommodations.

c) Free racquet stringing for up to five racquets per round.

The following decision to hike the prize money follows a letter sent by top-ranked players to the organizers of all four Grand Slam tournaments — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open — Which requested a “substantial increase” in overall compensation.

“The US Open has made a deliberate and concerted effort to ensure double-digit percentage increases from 2024 in all rounds of all events for all players, while at the same time significantly increasing the percentage of prize money for athletes playing deep into the singles draws,” HT quoted a press release on the US Open website.

Prize money breakdown: The prize money distribution across various categories is as follows, based on the official US Open website:

Men's Singles (Per Player): Winner: $5,000,000

Runner-Up: $2,500,000

Semifinalists: $1,260,000

Quarterfinalists: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

Men's Doubles (Per Team): Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $500,000

Semifinalists: $250,000

Quarterfinalists: $125,000

Third Round: $75,000

Second Round: $45,000

First Round: $30,000

Mixed Doubles (Per Team): Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $400,000

Semifinalists: $200,000

Quarterfinalists: $100,000

Round of 16: $20,000

Other Categories: