US Open 2025 prize money: How much will Carlos Alcaraz will take home after defeating Jannik Sinner? Check details

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday defeated his Italian counterpart Jannik Sinner at the US Open men's single at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, taking the largest prize money purse ever in tennis.
Alcaraz reasserted his superiority over Sinner by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 as he claimed his second career Grand Slam title in the US Open, having earlier won in 2022, and a sixth overall in his career.
With this, Alcaraz will take home a compensation of $90 million, announced by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for the 2025 US Open. This is a 20% increase from the previous record of $75 million in 2024.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the singles champions in both men's and women's categories will each receive a record-breaking $5 million. This a 39% jump from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024.
In addition, USTA enhanced player support by covering certain out-of-pocket expense. Here are the breakup:
a) A travel stipend of $1,000.
b) Two hotel rooms at the official player hotel or $600 per day for alternative accommodations.
c) Free racquet stringing for up to five racquets per round.
The following decision to hike the prize money follows a letter sent by top-ranked players to the organizers of all four Grand Slam tournaments — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open — Which requested a “substantial increase” in overall compensation.
“The US Open has made a deliberate and concerted effort to ensure double-digit percentage increases from 2024 in all rounds of all events for all players, while at the same time significantly increasing the percentage of prize money for athletes playing deep into the singles draws,” HT quoted a press release on the US Open website.
The prize money distribution across various categories is as follows, based on the official US Open website:
Winner: $5,000,000
Runner-Up: $2,500,000
Semifinalists: $1,260,000
Quarterfinalists: $660,000
Round of 16: $400,000
Round of 32: $237,000
Round of 64: $154,000
Round of 128: $110,000
Winner: $1,000,000
Runner-Up: $500,000
Semifinalists: $250,000
Quarterfinalists: $125,000
Third Round: $75,000
Second Round: $45,000
First Round: $30,000
Winner: $1,000,000
Runner-Up: $400,000
Semifinalists: $200,000
Quarterfinalists: $100,000
Round of 16: $20,000
Other Categories:
Wheelchair: $1,600,000