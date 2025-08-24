US Open 2025 prize money revealed: Check details about record-breaking payouts in tennis history

The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships have set a new benchmark with a record-breaking prize money pool in the history of tennis. The total prize fund has reached $90 million, marking a 20% increase compared to last year’s $75 million, making the ongoing event the richest Grand Slam tournament to date and leaving behind the French Open, Australian Open, and Wimbledon.
The men’s and women’s singles champions will each pocket a massive sum of $5 million, reflecting a 38.89% year-over-year increase. The runners-up in singles will receive $2.5 million, also up by nearly 39%. Even players exiting in the first round of the main draw will earn $110,000, marking a 10% increase from 2024, representing a significant boost.
Here is the complete breakdown of the singles prize money for the 2025 US Open:
Winner: $5,000,000
Runner-up: $2,500,000
Semifinalist: $1,260,000
Quarterfinalist: $660,000
Round of 16: $400,000
Round of 32: $237,000
Round of 64: $154,000
Round of 128: $110,000
Qualifying Round 3: $57,200
Qualifying Round 2: $41,800
Qualifying Round 1: $27,500
At the US Open 2024, winners of the men’s and women’s singles, Italian Jannik Sinner and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, respectively, received $3.6 million.
The prize money for doubles competitions reflects a similarly significant rise. Winning teams in men’s and women’s doubles will split $1 million, with runners-up receiving half that amount.
Mixed doubles champions are set to share $1 million as well, with runners-up earning $400,000.
Champions: $1,000,000
Finalists: $500,000
Semifinalists: $250,000
Quarterfinalists: $125,000
Round of 16: $75,000
Round of 32: $45,000
Round of 128: $30,000
Champions: $1,000,000
Finalists: $400,000
Semifinalists: $200,000
Quarterfinalists: $100,000
Round of 16: $20,000
This historic prize pool has elevated the US Open above all tennis majors. Since 2015, total prize money has nearly doubled, growing by 113%, ensuring that players at all levels, from qualifiers to champions, are rewarded for their efforts.
Notably, the 2025 US Open payouts have overtaken Wimbledon’s prize pool by more than $12 million. Singles champions at Flushing Meadows earn more than twice the payout compared to winners of the Australian Open.
The singles qualifying began on Monday, August 18, and ended on Thursday, August 21.
Main-draw play at the US Open 2025 began on Sunday, August 24. The tournament will end on Sunday, September 7.
