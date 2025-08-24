US Open 2025 prize money revealed: Check details about record-breaking payouts in tennis history

The 2025 US Open Tennis Championships have set a new benchmark with a record-breaking prize money pool in the history of tennis. The total prize fund has reached $90 million, marking a 20% increase compared to last year’s $75 million, making the ongoing event the richest Grand Slam tournament to date and leaving behind the French Open, Australian Open, and Wimbledon.

Advertisement

Record-breaking singles prizes The men’s and women’s singles champions will each pocket a massive sum of $5 million, reflecting a 38.89% year-over-year increase. The runners-up in singles will receive $2.5 million, also up by nearly 39%. Even players exiting in the first round of the main draw will earn $110,000, marking a 10% increase from 2024, representing a significant boost.

Here is the complete breakdown of the singles prize money for the 2025 US Open:

Winner: $5,000,000

Runner-up: $2,500,000

Semifinalist: $1,260,000

Quarterfinalist: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

Qualifying Round 3: $57,200

Qualifying Round 2: $41,800

Qualifying Round 1: $27,500

How much did the previous year's winners win? At the US Open 2024, winners of the men’s and women’s singles, Italian Jannik Sinner and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, respectively, received $3.6 million.

Advertisement

Doubles and mixed doubles prize money The prize money for doubles competitions reflects a similarly significant rise. Winning teams in men’s and women’s doubles will split $1 million, with runners-up receiving half that amount.

Mixed doubles champions are set to share $1 million as well, with runners-up earning $400,000.

Doubles prize money per team is as follows: Champions: $1,000,000

Finalists: $500,000

Semifinalists: $250,000

Quarterfinalists: $125,000

Round of 16: $75,000

Round of 32: $45,000

Round of 128: $30,000

Mixed Doubles prize money breakdown: Champions: $1,000,000

Finalists: $400,000

Semifinalists: $200,000

Quarterfinalists: $100,000

Round of 16: $20,000

Record-breaking milestone This historic prize pool has elevated the US Open above all tennis majors. Since 2015, total prize money has nearly doubled, growing by 113%, ensuring that players at all levels, from qualifiers to champions, are rewarded for their efforts.

Advertisement

Notably, the 2025 US Open payouts have overtaken Wimbledon’s prize pool by more than $12 million. Singles champions at Flushing Meadows earn more than twice the payout compared to winners of the Australian Open.

Important dates The singles qualifying began on Monday, August 18, and ended on Thursday, August 21.