USA edge Dominican Republic 2-1 in thrilling World Baseball Classic semifinal to reach third straight final

In a star-packed World Baseball Classic (WBC) semifinal that delivered on every bit of hype, Team USA held off a powerful Dominican Republic squad 2-1 on Sunday night at LoanDepot Park. The victory sends the Americans to their third consecutive WBC championship game, where they will face the winner of Monday's Italy vs Venezuela matchup.

The contest featured elite talent on both sides, with rosters loaded with All-Stars, MVPs, and top prospects.

Early fireworks and a power display The Dominican Republic struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Junior Caminero crushed a high-and-away sweeper from US starter Paul Skenes, sending it 401 feet for a solo home run. It marked the 15th homer of the tournament for the DR, setting a new Classic record.

Team USA answered in the fourth. Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony launched back-to-back blasts totalling 821 feet, flipping the score to 2-1. Those two swings proved decisive as pitching took over from there.

Pitching dominance and defensive gems Paul Skenes, the reigning Cy Young winner, allowed just one run over 4⅓ innings. Relievers like Tyler Rogers, David Bednar, and closer Mason Miller slammed the door. Bednar escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh by striking out Fernando Tatis Jr and Ketel Marte.

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Defense shone brightly too. Aaron Judge threw out Tatis trying to advance from first to third. Bobby Witt Jr. made several stellar plays at shortstop, including a diving stop to retire Manny Machado. Julio Rodriguez robbed Judge of extra bases with a leaping catch against the center-field wall in the fifth.

Controversial ending sparks debate The game came down to the ninth. Trailing 2-1, the Dominican Republic rallied with two outs. Julio Rodriguez walked, advanced on a passed ball, and reached third on a groundout. Geraldo Perdomo battled Mason Miller to a full count, fouling off two 101 mph fastballs. Miller's next pitch, a slider low in the zone, was called strike three by umpire Cory Blaser.

Perdomo reacted in disbelief, throwing his hands up in the air. "One-hundred-percent a ball," he said afterward. “It's all right. It's baseball.”

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Manager Albert Pujols shifted focus from the call. "I am not going to focus on that last pitch," Pujols said in Spanish. "This has been a tremendous game between two tremendous teams. I feel incredibly grateful for the guys who represented us in this Classic. Once more, we raised our flag high in this Classic and left our mark, and I think our country is very proud."

Automated ball-strike systems will arrive in MLB next season, but weren't available here due to venue limitations.

US manager Mark DeRosa praised the showdown. "That was high-level baseball at its finest." Bryce Harper added, “I think fans in baseball and all over the world watched this game tonight and had a blast watching it. That's two juggernauts going at it right there.”