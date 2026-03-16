USA edge Dominican Republic 2-1 in thrilling World Baseball Classic semifinal to reach third straight final

In a star-packed World Baseball Classic (WBC) semifinal that delivered on every bit of hype, Team USA held off a powerful Dominican Republic squad 2-1 on Sunday night at LoanDepot Park. The victory sends the Americans to their third consecutive WBC championship game, where they will face the winner of Monday's Italy vs Venezuela matchup.

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The contest featured elite talent on both sides, with rosters loaded with All-Stars, MVPs, and top prospects.

Early fireworks and a power display The Dominican Republic struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Junior Caminero crushed a high-and-away sweeper from US starter Paul Skenes, sending it 401 feet for a solo home run. It marked the 15th homer of the tournament for the DR, setting a new Classic record.

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Team USA answered in the fourth. Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony launched back-to-back blasts totalling 821 feet, flipping the score to 2-1. Those two swings proved decisive as pitching took over from there.

Pitching dominance and defensive gems Paul Skenes, the reigning Cy Young winner, allowed just one run over 4⅓ innings. Relievers like Tyler Rogers, David Bednar, and closer Mason Miller slammed the door. Bednar escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh by striking out Fernando Tatis Jr and Ketel Marte.

Also Read | Paul Skenes joins youngest Cy Young Award winners list in just his second season

Defense shone brightly too. Aaron Judge threw out Tatis trying to advance from first to third. Bobby Witt Jr. made several stellar plays at shortstop, including a diving stop to retire Manny Machado. Julio Rodriguez robbed Judge of extra bases with a leaping catch against the center-field wall in the fifth.

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Controversial ending sparks debate The game came down to the ninth. Trailing 2-1, the Dominican Republic rallied with two outs. Julio Rodriguez walked, advanced on a passed ball, and reached third on a groundout. Geraldo Perdomo battled Mason Miller to a full count, fouling off two 101 mph fastballs. Miller's next pitch, a slider low in the zone, was called strike three by umpire Cory Blaser.

Perdomo reacted in disbelief, throwing his hands up in the air. "One-hundred-percent a ball," he said afterward. “It's all right. It's baseball.”

Also Read | Ondrej Satoria announces retirement from national team after final WBC game

Manager Albert Pujols shifted focus from the call. "I am not going to focus on that last pitch," Pujols said in Spanish. "This has been a tremendous game between two tremendous teams. I feel incredibly grateful for the guys who represented us in this Classic. Once more, we raised our flag high in this Classic and left our mark, and I think our country is very proud."

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Automated ball-strike systems will arrive in MLB next season, but weren't available here due to venue limitations.

US manager Mark DeRosa praised the showdown. "That was high-level baseball at its finest." Bryce Harper added, “I think fans in baseball and all over the world watched this game tonight and had a blast watching it. That's two juggernauts going at it right there.”

USA's path forward Team USA eyes a second WBC title after 2017, building on their 2023 runner-up finish. Tuesday's final promises more drama in this unforgettable tournament.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.