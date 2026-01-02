USA hockey roster announced for 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics: Check full men's team

USA Hockey officially unveiled the 25-player men's ice hockey roster for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy. This marks the highly anticipated return of NHL players to Olympic competition after a 12-year hiatus since 2014.

The squad features 21 returnees from the recent 4 Nations Face-Off, plus four additions, including Quinn Hughes, who missed that event due to injury. All players will make their Olympic debuts, as the team chases its first gold medal since the legendary 1980 Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid, New York. Here are all the details.

Who are the forwards on the 2026 Team USA hockey roster? Matt Boldy (Minnesota Wild, 24): Seven USA appearances, gold at 2021 World Juniors, three points in 4 Nations Face-Off.

Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets, 29): Five international caps, including 4 Nations debut.

Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights, 29): Multiple Worlds and Juniors, gold at 2014 U18s.

Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning, 31): Tied for 4 Nations lead with three goals.

Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils, 24): Seven USA outings, including 2019 Worlds.

Clayton Keller (Utah Mammoth, 27): Three golds across levels, captained 2025 Worlds with 10 points in 10 games.

Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings, 29): Regular since 2013, multiple Worlds and 4 Nations.

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs, 28): Eight appearances, captained 4 Nations.

J.T. Miller (New York Rangers, 32): Gold at 2013 Juniors, 4 Nations experience.

Brock Nelson (Colorado Avalanche, 34): Seven USA stints, family Olympic history.

Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres, 28): Three golds, six goals in 2025 Worlds.

Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators, 26): Six caps, including 4 Nations.

Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers, 28): Five appearances, strong in 4 Nations.

Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers, 32): Gold at 2013 Juniors, 4 Nations performer.

Who are the defensemen on the 2026 Team USA hockey roster? Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild, 23): Five reps, including 2022 Olympics.

Noah Hanifin (Vegas Golden Knights, 29): Six international events.

Quinn Hughes (Minnesota Wild, 26): 2024 Norris Trophy winner, four prior USA caps.

Seth Jones (Florida Panthers, 31): Six appearances, Stanley Cup experience.

Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins, 28): Six stints, multiple Worlds.

Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators, 23): Five caps, 2022 Olympics experience.

Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes, 31): Defensive specialist, 4 Nations.

Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets, 28): Best defenseman at 2025 Worlds with six points in seven games.

Who are the goalies backstopping Team USA? Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets, 32): Three Vezina Trophies (2020, 2024, 2025), Hart Trophy winner, 4 Nations No. 1.

Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars, 27): 4 Nations and Juniors experience.

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins, 27): 7-0 at 2025 Worlds with 1.69 GAA and .921 save percentage, gold-medal shutout.