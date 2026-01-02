USA Olympic hockey roster: Jason Robertson snubbed; check list of 5 notable players left out of men's team

USA Hockey announced a 25-man roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday (January 2), marking the return of NHL players to the tournament after absences in 2018 and 2022. The lineup draws heavily from the silver-medal squad at the 2024 4 Nations Face-Off.

General manager Bill Guerin, assisted by executive director David Poile, prioritized defensive reliability, team cohesion, and two-way play. The group opens against Latvia on February 11, targeting America's first men's hockey gold since 1980.

The selections, however, sparked criticism, with key players like Jason Robertson surprisingly omitted. Here are five notable snubs.

Jason Robertson Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson topped American-born NHL scorers with 80 points (35 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games during the 2024-25 season. Robertson's elite shooting accuracy and power-play production positioned him as a prime offensive threat, yet Guerin favoured forwards with stronger defensive metrics.

Adam Fox New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox recorded 61 points (10 goals, 51 assists) in 74 games in 2024-25, despite missing time with injury. The 2021 Norris Trophy winner was the only 4 Nations Face-Off blueliner not retained, replaced by Seth Jones.

Cole Caufield Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield emerged as a premier sniper, notching 70 points (37 goals, 33 assists) in 82 games in 2024-25. His 37 goals ranked third among American forwards, with a lethal one-timer that boosted Montreal's power play.

Alex DeBrincat Detroit Red Wings right winger Alex DeBrincat posted 70 points (39 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games in 2024-25, tying for fourth in American goal-scoring. His quick release and playmaking added 15 power-play goals, helping Detroit reach the playoffs. Measuring 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, DeBrincat's skill set overlapped with selected snipers, prompting Guerin to opt for bigger bodies like Brock Boeser for bottom-six grit.

Lane Hutson Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Lane Hutson dazzled with 66 points (6 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games in 2024-25, leading all first-year blueliners and ranking second among American defensemen. The 20-year-old's puck-moving vision fueled Montreal's transition game. Defensive lapses, however, including a minus-2 rating, might have raised concerns for Olympic intensity, where Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski handle top power-play duties.