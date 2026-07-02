USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: When & where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 tie, head-to-head, match prediction

After Canada and Mexico's victories in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, another co-hosts will be aiming to keep the trend when the United States take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara on Thursday.
This is not the first time USA are playing in a knockout of a World Cup. 32 years before, USA had a daunting challenge against eventual champions Brazil on home soil in Stanford, California in a round of 16 meeting. However, things are different this time.
With two wins and a loss in the group stage, USA are firm favourites going into the match against a side that qualified for the knockouts from Group B for the first time in their history as one of the eight best third-placed teams.
The good news for USA is the return of Christian Pulisic after a calf-injury against Turkiye. Centre-forward Folarin Balogun, who has been USA's biggest strength so far, will play an important role again.
|Match
|Round of 32
|Venue
|San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara
|Time
|5 PM GMT | 5:30 AM IST
|Date
|July 2 (IST)
|Referee
|Raphael Claus
This will be the fourth meeting between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina in international football with the American team winning two while one game ended in a draw. The first time they met was in 2013 when USA won 4-3. The last time these two met, USA won 1-0.
|Region
|Where to watch on TV
|Where to get live streaming
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
With the kind of form they are in, USA are firm favourites with a 67.5% chance of winning, according to Opta supercomputer's predictions. The Mauricio Pochettino-led side have a 76% chance of progressing into the round of 16. Bosnia and Herzegovina have a chance of winning 14.3%, with a draw percentage of 18.3%.
USA: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKenzie, Pulisic; Balogun
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Basic, Sunjic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Dzeko
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.