USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: When & where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 tie, head-to-head, match prediction

After Canada and Mexico's victories in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, another co-hosts will be aiming to keep the trend when the United States take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara on Thursday.

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This is not the first time USA are playing in a knockout of a World Cup. 32 years before, USA had a daunting challenge against eventual champions Brazil on home soil in Stanford, California in a round of 16 meeting. However, things are different this time.

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With two wins and a loss in the group stage, USA are firm favourites going into the match against a side that qualified for the knockouts from Group B for the first time in their history as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

The good news for USA is the return of Christian Pulisic after a calf-injury against Turkiye. Centre-forward Folarin Balogun, who has been USA's biggest strength so far, will play an important role again.

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USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Match Details

Match Round of 32 Venue San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara Time 5 PM GMT | 5:30 AM IST Date July 2 (IST) Referee Raphael Claus

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina head-to-head This will be the fourth meeting between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina in international football with the American team winning two while one game ended in a draw. The first time they met was in 2013 when USA won 4-3. The last time these two met, USA won 1-0.

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Live streaming of USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

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USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction With the kind of form they are in, USA are firm favourites with a 67.5% chance of winning, according to Opta supercomputer's predictions. The Mauricio Pochettino-led side have a 76% chance of progressing into the round of 16. Bosnia and Herzegovina have a chance of winning 14.3%, with a draw percentage of 18.3%.

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USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina probable line-ups USA: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKenzie, Pulisic; Balogun

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Basic, Sunjic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Dzeko

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in