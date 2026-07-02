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USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: When & where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 tie, head-to-head, match prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina are playing their first-ever knockout game in the history of the FIFA World Cup as they take on co-hosts USA in a round of 32 clash.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Jul 2026, 12:42 AM IST
United States' Christian Pulisic and his teammates warm up during a training session.
United States' Christian Pulisic and his teammates warm up during a training session.(AP Photo)
AI Quick Read

After Canada and Mexico's victories in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, another co-hosts will be aiming to keep the trend when the United States take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara on Thursday.

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This is not the first time USA are playing in a knockout of a World Cup. 32 years before, USA had a daunting challenge against eventual champions Brazil on home soil in Stanford, California in a round of 16 meeting. However, things are different this time.

Also Read | Was Harry Kane brought down in England vs DR Congo during FIFA World Cup 2026?

With two wins and a loss in the group stage, USA are firm favourites going into the match against a side that qualified for the knockouts from Group B for the first time in their history as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

The good news for USA is the return of Christian Pulisic after a calf-injury against Turkiye. Centre-forward Folarin Balogun, who has been USA's biggest strength so far, will play an important role again.

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USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Match Details

MatchRound of 32
VenueSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara
Time5 PM GMT | 5:30 AM IST
DateJuly 2 (IST)
RefereeRaphael Claus

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina head-to-head

This will be the fourth meeting between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina in international football with the American team winning two while one game ended in a draw. The first time they met was in 2013 when USA won 4-3. The last time these two met, USA won 1-0.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations turn fatal in Mexico as 3 die of suffocation

Live streaming of USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

RegionWhere to watch on TVWhere to get live streaming
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction

With the kind of form they are in, USA are firm favourites with a 67.5% chance of winning, according to Opta supercomputer's predictions. The Mauricio Pochettino-led side have a 76% chance of progressing into the round of 16. Bosnia and Herzegovina have a chance of winning 14.3%, with a draw percentage of 18.3%.

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USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina probable line-ups

USA: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKenzie, Pulisic; Balogun

Also Read | ‘Talent alone is never enough’ - Kahn reflects after Germany's World Cup exit

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Basic, Sunjic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Dzeko

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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