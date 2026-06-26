Turkey vs USA Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Christian Pulisic starts on bench as Mauricio Pochettino makes 9 changes

USA vs Turkey Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino made wholesale chances as the co-host face already-eliminated Turkey in their final Group D match on Friday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Winger Christian Pulisic started on the bench as USA made as many as nine changes while Turkey did seven.
One of the first few teams to make sure their Round of 32 berth, the USA retained only Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie in the starting 11 that played against Australia. Matt Turner replaced Matt Freese under the bar for the Americans.
Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Eren Elmali, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak; Arda Guler, Salih Ozcan, Orkun Kokcu, Kenan Yildiz, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Oguz Aydin
United States: Matt Turner; Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally; Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter; Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah
It's time. The USA kickoff against Turkey. Timothy Weah, son of legendary George Weah, is starting for USA. George played for Liberia during his time and is also the former President of Liberia.
Time for National Anthems. The players walk down in the middle. Turkey go first, followed by USA.
Meanwhile, USA's round of 32 opponents are finalised. The USA will play Group B third-placed side Bosnia and Herzegovina in their first-ever World Cup round of 32 clash, according to ESPN.
USA have made a massive nine changes from the starting XI that played against Australia in their last game. With a round of 32 spot already secured, USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino decided to give others some gametime before their knockout match. USA retained only Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie from the match against Australia. Christian Pulisic starts on the bench. Matt Turner replaces Matt Freese under the bar for the Americans. This is the first time USA entered the knockouts of a FIFA World Cup.
United States: Matt Turner; Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally; Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter; Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah
Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Eren Elmali, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak; Arda Guler, Salih Ozcan, Orkun Kokcu, Kenan Yildiz, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Oguz Aydin
As far as the head to head record is concerned, USA and Turkey are on level terms with two wins each and a draw in five matches they have played so far. The last time USA faced Turkey in a FIFA friendly, the Americans won 2-1 in 2025.
With six points, USA sit atop the Group D. While Turkey are last, Australia and Paraguay fight for the second spot in the group. Both Australia and Paraguay have three points each. While the second-best side move into the round of 32 directly, the nation who finish third, will have to wait till June 28 to know their fate. Even if Australia win, they won't dethrone USA because of goal difference.
For USA, although this match is a dead rubber, but it gives the co-hosts a chance to finish with an all-win record in the group stage. With wins over Australia and Paraguay, USA have already booked a ticket to the round of the 32 after Mexico.
Turkey have already been eliminated from the race for a place in the round of 32. They lost to Australia and Paraguay, to become of the first batch of team to taka a group stage exit.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of USA's final group D clash against Turkey.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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