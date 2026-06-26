Turkey vs USA Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu put Turkey in lead; USA 1-2 Turkey

USA vs Turkey Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino made wholesale chances as the co-host face already-eliminated Turkey in their final Group D match on Friday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Winger Christian Pulisic started on the bench as USA made as many as nine changes while Turkey did seven.

One of the first few teams to make sure their Round of 32 berth, the USA retained only Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie in the starting 11 that played against Australia. Matt Turner replaced Matt Freese under the bar for the Americans.

USA vs Turkey starting line-ups

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Eren Elmali, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak; Arda Guler, Salih Ozcan, Orkun Kokcu, Kenan Yildiz, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Oguz Aydin

United States: Matt Turner; Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally; Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter; Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah