Turkey vs USA Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu put Turkey in lead; USA 1-2 Turkey

USA vs Turkey Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino made wholesale chances as the co-host face already-eliminated Turkey in their final Group D match on Friday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Winger Christian Pulisic started on the bench as USA made as many as nine changes while Turkey did seven.
One of the first few teams to make sure their Round of 32 berth, the USA retained only Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie in the starting 11 that played against Australia. Matt Turner replaced Matt Freese under the bar for the Americans.
Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Eren Elmali, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak; Arda Guler, Salih Ozcan, Orkun Kokcu, Kenan Yildiz, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Oguz Aydin
United States: Matt Turner; Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally; Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter; Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah
It's half-time in Inglewood as Turkey go into the break with a 2-1 lead.
GOOOAAALLLLLLL!!! Turkey take the lead on the counter-attack. Arda Guler is once again plays a major role in the goal. The Barcelona star flicks the ball round the corner in the path of Eren Elmali, who puts the ball in front of Orkun Kokcu. The Besiktas midfielder finds the back of the net. USA 1-2 Turkey (31')
GOOOAALLLLL!!!!!! Once again its from a corner. The ball is chested down by a player, that falls in front of Ricardo Pepi, whose shot was blocked by Ugurcan Cakir. The ball falls in front of Mark McKenzie, whose goal is ruled off side.
Meanwhile, in the other game of the day, no goals were scored in Australia vs Paraguay clash in the first 20 minutes. The outcome of the Australia vs Paraguay clash will declare the second-placed side from group D.
GOOOOAAALLLLLLLLLL! What a comeback for Turkey. Arda Guler equalise for Turkey. This was Turkey's first goal in this FIFA World Cup. A defensive error from USA led Baris Alper Yilmaz and Arda Guler go one-on-one on the run before the Barcelona star slotting past American goalkeeper Matt Turner. USA 1-1 Turkey (10')
GOOOAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! After being denied with a goal-line save just second before, USA take the lead, through Auston Trusty in the third minute - 2 minutes 13 seconds to be precise. USA earn a corner kick. The ball falls in front of an unmarked Trusty, who finds back of the net with a left-footed shot. It is Trusty's maiden international goal for the senior team and second-fastest of all-time. Turkey 0-1 USA (3')
It's time. The USA kickoff against Turkey. Timothy Weah, son of legendary George Weah, is starting for USA. George played for Liberia during his time and is also the former President of Liberia.
Time for National Anthems. The players walk down in the middle. Turkey go first, followed by USA.
Meanwhile, USA's round of 32 opponents are finalised. The USA will play Group B third-placed side Bosnia and Herzegovina in their first-ever World Cup round of 32 clash, according to ESPN.
USA have made a massive nine changes from the starting XI that played against Australia in their last game. With a round of 32 spot already secured, USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino decided to give others some gametime before their knockout match. USA retained only Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie from the match against Australia. Christian Pulisic starts on the bench. Matt Turner replaces Matt Freese under the bar for the Americans. This is the first time USA entered the knockouts of a FIFA World Cup.
United States: Matt Turner; Auston Trusty, Miles Robinson, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally; Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Berhalter; Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah
Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Eren Elmali, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak; Arda Guler, Salih Ozcan, Orkun Kokcu, Kenan Yildiz, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Oguz Aydin
As far as the head to head record is concerned, USA and Turkey are on level terms with two wins each and a draw in five matches they have played so far. The last time USA faced Turkey in a FIFA friendly, the Americans won 2-1 in 2025.
With six points, USA sit atop the Group D. While Turkey are last, Australia and Paraguay fight for the second spot in the group. Both Australia and Paraguay have three points each. While the second-best side move into the round of 32 directly, the nation who finish third, will have to wait till June 28 to know their fate. Even if Australia win, they won't dethrone USA because of goal difference.
For USA, although this match is a dead rubber, but it gives the co-hosts a chance to finish with an all-win record in the group stage. With wins over Australia and Paraguay, USA have already booked a ticket to the round of the 32 after Mexico.
Turkey have already been eliminated from the race for a place in the round of 32. They lost to Australia and Paraguay, to become of the first batch of team to taka a group stage exit.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of USA's final group D clash against Turkey.