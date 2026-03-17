USA vs Venezuela, World Baseball Classic final live streaming: How to watch WBC 2026 matchup, time, TV channel and more

The World Baseball Classic 2026 will crown its champion in the final matchup as powerhouse Team USA takes on underdog sensation Venezuela in a highly anticipated final at loanDepot park in Miami. This marquee matchup pits the tournament hosts and two-time winners against a Venezuela squad making its historic first appearance in the championship game, setting the stage for an electric battle filled with elite MLB talent and intense national pride.

USA vs Venezuela WBC final: Matchup timing First pitch is set for 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

How to watch the USA vs Venezuela WBC final matchup US viewers can watch live on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), with streaming options available through FoxSports.com and Fubo.

Venezuela's historic breakthrough to the final Venezuela punched their ticket with a stirring 4-2 comeback victory over Italy in Monday's semifinal on March 16. Trailing 2-1 with two outs in the seventh inning, the South Americans erupted for three runs on four consecutive hits to seize control.

Ronald Acuna Jr ignited the rally with a clutch infield single to tie the score, followed by Maikel Garcia's game-winning RBI single off reliever Michael Lorenzen. Eugenio Suarez contributed earlier with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

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Venezuela stunned defending champions Japan in the quarterfinals en route to this milestone, now chasing a first-ever title against formidable opposition.

Italy, the tournament's Cinderella story under Venezuelan-born manager Francisco Cervelli, entered the semis unbeaten at 5-0. They struck first with runs in the second inning via a bases-loaded walk to JJ D’Orazio and an RBI grounder from Dante Nori, but couldn't hold off Venezuela's late surge. Daniel Palencia sealed the win with a strikeout of Sam Antonacci.

Team USA's semifinal win over Dominican Republic The Americans advanced with a tense 2-1 victory over the Dominican Republic in Sunday's semifinal on March 15. Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony delivered solo home runs in the fourth inning to provide the decisive offense, while starter Paul Skenes and a stingy bullpen, including closer Mason Miller, limited the DR's explosive lineup.

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The contest ended dramatically with Miller's final called a third strike to Geraldo Perdomo, sparking debate. However, Team USA's resilience secured their spot in a third consecutive final as they pursue another championship on home turf.