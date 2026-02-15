Usman Tariq gives celebratory send-off to Suryakumar Yadav in India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

The India vs Pakistan showdown in the T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium delivered another intense moment when Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq dismissed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and followed it with a noticeable celebratory send-off.

Suryakumar Yadav's wicket The breakthrough came in the 18.5 over. Usman Tariq, bowling his final delivery of the spell, paused before sending down a flatter one. Suryakumar Yadav shifted across to attempt a big slog over mid-wicket but mistimed it due to the slow pitch and large boundaries. The ball went high towards deep mid-wicket, where Saim Ayub took the catch after a slight misjudgment.

Suryakumar Yadav was out for 32 off 29 balls, with three boundaries to his name. Tariq's overall spell read 4-0-24-1, with an economy rate of 6.00.

Usman Tariq's send-off moment grabs attention As Suryakumar Yadav made his way back to the pavilion, Usman Tariq directed an energetic celebratory send-off towards him, gesturing emphatically. The gesture quickly became a talking point among fans and on social media, adding to the rivalry's usual drama.

This came after pre-match buildup, where Suryakumar had practiced against similar unorthodox actions in the nets, even mimicking Tariq's signature pause to prepare his teammates.

Usman Tariq speaks after the first innings Usman Tariq's overall spell read 4-0-24-1, with an economy rate of 6.00. In his post-innings comments, Tariq reflected on the experience.