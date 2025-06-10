UVA Baseball welcomes new head coach Chris Pollard

The University of Virginia (UVA) has named Chris Pollard as its new head baseball coach. The announcement came after Virginia’s tough loss to Murray State in the Super Regional’s decisive third game. Pollard has been hired to fill the void created by Brian O’Connor, who recently left UVA for Mississippi State. Pollard, previously at Duke, has been known to turn programs around with a proven track record and is expected to be a promising fit for the Cavaliers.

Advertisement

UVA welcomes new coach "It's a new era. Welcome to Charlottesville," Virginia Baseball posted on their social media handle.

Pollard’s coaching journey Pollard’s journey began as an assistant coach at Davidson College, his alma mater, in 1996. His first head coaching role came at Division II Pfeiffer University, where he improved the team’s performance over five seasons. Later, at Appalachian State, Pollard transformed a struggling Division I program, nearly reaching a Super Regional in 2012 after a standout win over Virginia in the Charlottesville Regional.

Advertisement

Reviving of Duke’s baseball program Chris Pollard joined Duke in the year 2013. He guided a faltering ACC program to new heights. From 2018 to 2025, the Blue Devils became regular contenders, reaching the Super Regionals in 2018, 2019, 2023, and 2025. In the previous weekend, Duke hosted its first-ever Super Regional, a milestone that required extra seating at Jack Coombs Field to accommodate growing fan support.

Also Read | Cobee Bryant’s cryptic post comparing Lamar Jackson to James Harden sparks fury

Successor to Brian O’Connor Following in the footsteps of Brian O’Connor, who elevated Virginia into a national powerhouse, is no small task. However, Pollard’s history of creating winners with fewer resources makes him a compelling choice. With Virginia’s top-tier facilities, prime location, and rich baseball tradition, Pollard has the tools to sustain and build on the program’s success.

Advertisement